MyPart Pushes Toward Advertisers and Brands with Enhanced Offering, Key Strategic Partnership

The company introduces newly onboarded one-stop catalogs, a new user interface look, and the addition of veteran music supervisor Ad Bradley in Advisory Role

LOS ANGELES, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyPart, the leading AI-powered song search platform, is broadening its horizons beyond its traditional music-centric and TV/Film clientele, venturing deeper into the domain of advertisers and brands.

To support this push, the company has enriched its catalog offerings, integrating tens of thousands of affordable and easy clear songs from one-stops such as Secret Road Music, Love Cat Music, Bank Robber Music, Big Dog Music, PA74, and others to better align with the dynamic pace, needs, and budget constraints of music supervisors in the advertising and branding industry. These catalogs complement the robust selection of catalogs on MyPart courtesy of traditional music labels and publishers.

From a product perspective, MyPart introduced a streamlined user-friendly interface for Songmine, tailored to cater to creative executives. This intuitive design seamlessly integrates reference song searches (searching for similar songs) and tag searches (filtering by musical and lyrical tags).

Notably, the company has also announced a strategic partnership with Ad Bradley, who will assume a role as a business development advisor. Bradley, a seasoned music supervisor with extensive experience in advertising, TV, film, and gaming, brings an award-winning portfolio to further propel MyPart's mission of redefining song discovery for the creative industries. His impressive track record includes spearheading globally renowned ad campaigns for the World Cup, Coca-Cola, Nike, Tourism Ireland, Ray Ban, Gap, Nescafe, Nokia, Volvo, Renault, Honda, Garnier, and more. Bradley is also credited with delivering the first Elvis remix with JXL, introducing Elvis to a new generation of fans. Recently he was developing synch opportunities with U2’s VPGM and currently the Rolling Stones management.

Commenting on his collaboration with MyPart, Bradley stated, “MyPart’s AI tech could shape the future of music sync in advertising. Songmine is an efficient, cost-effective solution that could have significantly streamlined my work as a supervisor, reducing countless hours spent searching for songs. I'm thrilled to contribute to this journey and help agencies and brands step into the future and discover great songs for their projects while saving precious time and money."

Matan Kollnescher, CEO of MyPart, added, "Our expanded offering and collaboration with Ad represent a significant stride in MyPart’s continued evolution, reinforcing our commitment to providing an unparalleled song search experience for creative professionals.”

About MyPart:

MyPart has developed a proprietary AI-powered technology for finding songs that match creative and commercial needs by deeply analyzing music, lyrics, and sound. It has solidified its status as an industry standard. Most recently, it partnered with Hit Songs Deconstructed to launch ChartCipher to provide music, lyrics, and sonic analytics for all of Billboard’s top charts. It was also recently recognized by Business Insider in their shortlist of the 13 most innovative music startups creating AI tools for creative professionals and was named one of five AI finalists at the internationally acclaimed SXSW Pitch 2024. For more info, please visit https://www.mypart.net/