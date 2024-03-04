IndyGeneUS Expands its Biologics & Gene Target Discovery Capabilities with SanKav Pharmaceutical (CDMO) Partnership

Recent advancements in complex drugs, including large molecule biologics and cell and gene therapies (CGT), have amplified the demand for specialized expertise in drug discovery and development.” — IndyGeneUS, Founder & CEO, Yusuf Henriques

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative biotech company IndyGeneUS has announced a groundbreaking partnership with SanKav Pharmaceuticals, a leading provider of biopharmaceutical and cell & gene therapy analytics and manufacturing services. This strategic collaboration will significantly enhance IndyGeneUS's drug discovery capabilities and pave the way for the development of advanced therapeutics to address health disparities impacting African and Hispanic diaspora populations.

The pharmaceutical outsourcing space has seen a surge in demand for external contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO), particularly in the areas of biologics and cell and gene therapies. IndyGeneUS's partnership with SanKav Pharmaceuticals comes at a crucial time, as the complexity of drug development continues to rise and biopharma companies seek strategic outsourcing solutions to meet market demand efficiently.

SanKav Pharmaceuticals, known for its state-of-the-art personalized medicines and expertise in drug delivery platforms, will provide IndyGeneUS with access to their robust R&D lab ecosystem and development capabilities. This partnership will enable IndyGeneUS to accelerate the discovery, development and manufacturing of novel therapies with a focus on curing and preventing common and rare diseases in diverse communities.

“Recent advancements in complex drugs, including large molecule biologics and cell and gene therapies (CGT), have amplified the demand for specialized expertise in drug discovery and development," said Yusuf Henriques, Founder and CEO of IndyGeneUS. “Robust R&D lab ecosystem and development capabilities are essential for fostering innovation and the ability to rapidly scale up production is a critical factor, enabling CDMOs to meet market demand efficiently.”

SanKav Pharmaceuticals's ISO-7 Clean Rooms Manufacturing facility designed to comply with FDA regulations and reduce cross-contamination risks will play a pivotal role in ensuring the safety and efficacy of the target drug products developed through this collaboration. With efficient shipping capabilities across domestic and international locations, SanKav Pharmaceuticals is poised to support IndyGeneUS in scaling up production and delivering innovative solutions to patients worldwide.

“We are grateful to have this opportunity to work with IndyGeneUS to deliver important, life-saving medicines to warfighters, veterans and civilian patients,” said Dr. Sanjeev K Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of SanKav. “We understand the trust placed with us to manufacture the medicine with the highest quality, regulatory compliance, and reliability. We are committed to maintaining a responsible manufacturing operation that exceeds the expectations of our partners and enables us to make a meaningful impact on global healthcare.”

Together, these two visionary companies are set to revolutionize the drug discovery landscape and empower the African and Hispanic diasporas to control and own their genetic and clinical data.

For media inquiries contact Angel Livas: angel@indygeneus.ai

About IndyGeneUS

IndyGeneUS is a groundbreaking biotech company dedicated to increasing diversity in clinical trials and creating the world's largest bio-repository of black and indigenous genetic data. Our mission is to empower the African diaspora to control, manage, and own their genetic and clinical data, with a focus on advancing precision healthcare for underserved populations. Through cutting-edge technologies and strategic partnerships, we are accelerating the discovery, development, and manufacturing of advanced therapeutics to address health disparities and improve health outcomes for diverse communities. For more information: indygeneus.ai.

About SanKav

SanKav Pharmaceuticals is a leading provider of biopharmaceutical and cell & gene therapy analytics and manufacturing services, specializing in personalized medicines for diverse populations in rural and urban communities. With a state-of-the-art ISO-7 Clean Rooms Manufacturing facility, SanKav Pharmaceuticals is committed to ensuring the safety and efficacy of target drug products while complying with FDA regulations. Our expertise in drug delivery platforms and efficient shipping capabilities allows us to support clients in scaling up production and delivering innovative solutions worldwide. For more information, please visit www.sankavpharma.com.