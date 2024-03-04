Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 05, 2024

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, March 05, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula Ashtabula County Educational Service Center

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Ashtabula County School Financing District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government Brown Lake Waynoka Regional Water and Sewer District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Butler Hamilton - Indian Springs Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Middletown City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Clark Springfield City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Coshocton Coshocton City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga Parma Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Polaris Career Center

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit New Avenues to Independence, Inc. dba New Avenues/Presser Home

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Strongsville Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Flex High School of Cleveland, Inc.

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

STEAM Academy of Warrensville Heights

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Erie Erie Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Fairfield Bloom-Carroll Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Franklin Focus Learning Academy of Central Columbus

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Groveport Madison Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

South Columbus Preparatory Academy at German Village

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Imagine Columbus Primary Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

South Columbus Preparatory Academy at Southfield

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Highland Southern Highland Joint Fire District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Huron City of Bellevue

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Licking Licking Valley Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain Sheffield Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas Rise and Shine Academy

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Youngstown Academy of Excellence

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Austintown Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Marion Elgin Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit FFR

Montgomery Miamisburg City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery-Greene County Local Emergency Response Council

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Montgomery Preparatory Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Putnam Ottawa Glandorf Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Richland Foundation Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Ontario Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Summit Summit County Educational Service Center

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Trumbull STEAM Academy of Warren

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Niles Preparatory Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Washington Washington County

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Southeastern Ohio Port Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Audited as Part of Primary Government