Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 05, 2024

Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, March 05, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Ashtabula County Educational Service Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Ashtabula County School Financing District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Brown Lake Waynoka Regional Water and Sewer District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Butler Hamilton - Indian Springs Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Middletown City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Clark Springfield City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Coshocton Coshocton City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Parma Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Polaris Career Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
New Avenues to Independence, Inc. dba New Avenues/Presser Home
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Strongsville Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Flex High School of Cleveland, Inc.
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
STEAM Academy of Warrensville Heights
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Erie Erie Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Fairfield Bloom-Carroll Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Franklin Focus Learning Academy of Central Columbus
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Groveport Madison Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
South Columbus Preparatory Academy at German Village
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Imagine Columbus Primary Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
South Columbus Preparatory Academy at Southfield
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Highland Southern Highland Joint Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Huron City of Bellevue
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Licking Licking Valley Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Sheffield Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Rise and Shine Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Youngstown Academy of Excellence
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Austintown Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Marion Elgin Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit FFR
Montgomery Miamisburg City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery-Greene County Local Emergency Response Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Montgomery Preparatory Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Putnam Ottawa Glandorf Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Richland Foundation Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Ontario Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Summit Summit County Educational Service Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Trumbull STEAM Academy of Warren
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Niles Preparatory Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Washington Washington County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Southeastern Ohio Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

