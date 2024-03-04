Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, March 05, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Ashtabula County Educational Service Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Ashtabula County School Financing District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Brown
|Lake Waynoka Regional Water and Sewer District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Butler
|Hamilton - Indian Springs Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Middletown City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clark
|Springfield City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Coshocton
|Coshocton City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Parma Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Polaris Career Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|New Avenues to Independence, Inc. dba New Avenues/Presser Home
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Strongsville Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Flex High School of Cleveland, Inc.
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|STEAM Academy of Warrensville Heights
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Erie
|Erie Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Fairfield
|Bloom-Carroll Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|Focus Learning Academy of Central Columbus
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Groveport Madison Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|South Columbus Preparatory Academy at German Village
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Imagine Columbus Primary Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|South Columbus Preparatory Academy at Southfield
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Highland
|Southern Highland Joint Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Huron
|City of Bellevue
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Licking
|Licking Valley Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|Sheffield Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|Rise and Shine Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Youngstown Academy of Excellence
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Austintown Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Marion
|Elgin Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Montgomery
|Miamisburg City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery-Greene County Local Emergency Response Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Montgomery Preparatory Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Putnam
|Ottawa Glandorf Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Richland
|Foundation Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ontario Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Summit
|Summit County Educational Service Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Trumbull
|STEAM Academy of Warren
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Niles Preparatory Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Washington
|Washington County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Southeastern Ohio Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|
