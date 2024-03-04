A Pet-exclusive SNS Platform XOOX, Hosts Pet-Loving Celebrities Birthday Celebration Event at Times Square
Surprise Appearance of Videos featuring Celebrities and their Pets on Times Square Billboard in New York. Special Event Hosted by XOOX, a Pet SNS PlatformSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 2nd, videos of world-famous celebrities holding their dogs and cats appeared on the large billboard in New York's Times Square. Among the global celebrities featured were pop star Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Hollywood star Jessica Biel, as well as BTS's SUGA, BLACKPINK's Lisa, and Korean stars Taeyeon, Cha Eun-woo, Baek Ji-young, Bae Jung-nam, and Ma Dong-seok, all of whom celebrate their birthdays in March and are known for their affection towards their pets. Particularly notable was the heartwarming image of Korean model and actor Bae Jung-nam, who recently recovered from severe disk-related paralysis, with his beloved pet.
XOOX Pet, the world's first pet-exclusive social networking service application based on short-form content challenges, arranged a special event to increase global interest in pets through birthday celebration videos of pet-loving celebrities.
Launched on November 11 last year, XOOX Pet operates as a platform for animals with four legs. Since its inception, it has garnered significant enthusiasm from pet owners worldwide, allowing them to create accounts for their pets and freely share photos and videos. Recently, various challenges such as "Hugs & Kisses," "Pet Music Composition," and "XOOX PR Video Making" have intensified competition among pet owners.
Due to the overwhelming response to the pet celebrity birthday celebration event, XOOX Pet plans to continue the "Pet Times Square Special Event." This month, celebrities celebrating birthdays along with their pets will receive character gifts, which can be viewed through the app category.
XOOX will select photos of the winning pets and their owners among its members and display them on the Times Square billboard, creating unforgettable memories.
Membership for XOOX is available by downloading the app for free via the application search bar and signing up with "XOOX Pet". In addition to the main platform, XOOX offers pet-exclusive application services such as XOOX M (pet-exclusive music) and plans to add features such as finding pet friends based on the pet's MBTI test results.
Happy March Birthdays from XOOX!