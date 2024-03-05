GLYNNdesignbuild, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Design-Build Company - 2024”

Britt and Aaron Glynn

“We're honored to include GLYNNdesignbuild into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a momentous achievement, GLYNNdesignbuild has secured the coveted "Best Design-Build Company- 2024" award from the esteemed Best of Los Angeles Award (BoLAA) community. This accolade stands as a testament to GLYNNdesignbuild's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of design-build.

The Best of Los Angeles Award community, which was established nine years ago, boasts a membership exceeding 7,800 professionals living and working in Southern California. Their mission is clear – to recognize and celebrate the crème de la crème of Los Angeles, promoting a community of individuals who share uncompromising standards of quality and integrity. With their slogan "No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best," the community is dedicated to spotlighting those who consistently excel in their respective domains.

Aurora DeRose, the award coordinator for BoLAA, expressed the community's deep commitment to its mission of honoring the best of Los Angeles and fostering connections among like-minded individuals. Welcoming GLYNNdesignbuild into the BoLAA family is a testament to its standing as a paragon of excellence in design-build.

GLYNNdesignbuild's acknowledgment by the Best of Los Angeles Award community further underscores its exemplary contributions to the field. Their expertise, dedication, and unwavering commitment to providing top-tier design-build services have set them apart and garnered the admiration and respect of their peers and the wider Los Angeles community.

This recognition inspires aspiring design-build teams and professionals across various disciplines. GLYNNdesignbuild's inclusion in the BoLAA family is a mark of distinction that reflects its tireless pursuit of excellence and impact on the broader design-build landscape in Southern California.

As GLYNNdesignbuild basks in the glow of this well-deserved honor, the Best of Los Angeles Award community celebrates not only an outstanding design-build company but also a team that personifies the very essence of their mission – recognizing and promoting excellence in Los Angeles. May GLYNNdesignbuild continued endeavors in design-build, inspire future generations and contribute to the ongoing narrative of excellence within the vibrant community of Southern California.

GLYNNdesignbuild, based in Los Angeles, specializes in design-build and traditional general contracting services. Founded in 2002 by Aaron and Britton Glynn, both with Master's degrees in Architecture, the company excels in controlling the construction process, ensuring quality, and delivering projects efficiently. Aaron is a licensed General Contractor, and Britton is a licensed Architect. They seamlessly blend thoughtful design with meticulous construction for optimal results.

~ "GLYNNdesignbuild did a wonderful job on the renovation of our house in Pasadena! They were always communicative, collaborative, and most importantly of all ... the work was done on time and on budget. I can't recommend them highly enough." -- Tony Phelan.