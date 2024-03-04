Ocean Edge Services Receives Award from ExxonMobil and TechnipFMC for Work on the Guyana Projects
Left to right: Andre Bileychuk and Robert Pearce of TechnipFMC, and Raouf Hadad and JT Lopez of Ocean Edge Services
The award is for the use of human performance principles as applied to work in the Exxon-operated Stabroek Block petroleum fields of GuyanaHOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ocean Edge Services, Inc. (OES) has received the Human Performance at Work award from ExxonMobil and TechnipFMC at the Guyana Projects Worksites HSE Forum held in Houston, Texas. The award is for consistent and exemplary application of human performance principles that OES has demonstrated in their work serving the Exxon-operated Stabroek Block petroleum fields in offshore Guyana.
“OES uses the principles of human performance along with Lean Thinking precepts to improve efficiencies throughout the operation, to effectively identify problems and their solutions, to reduce cycle times and, of course, to continually improve safety,” said Raouf Hadad, COO of Ocean Edge Services. “These aren’t just guidelines at OES. These are instilled in the corporate culture across all team members. Most of our improvements originate at ‘gemba,’ the place where the actual work is being done, and come from the people who are doing the work hands-on.”
In keeping with that, the ExxonMobil and TechnipFMC award came with a monetary prize that is being distributed solely to the non-management employees who work on the Guyana projects.
Continued Hadad, “This award is an honor for all our employees. It energizes the entire team and recognizes the pride of work from our technicians, our designers, our engineers, and our supervisors and project leads. At OES, we believe that—for technology, logistics, and process management alike—today's engineering is tomorrow’s workplace safety and efficiency.”
The impact to the people and economy of Guyana of the 2015 and subsequent massive oil reserve discoveries in the Stabroek Block cannot be overstated. The discoveries and subsequent oil production has made Guyana the world’s fastest-growing economy. In both 2022 and 2023, Guyana recorded the highest real GDP growth rates worldwide.
