Derby Barracks / Stolen Vehicle
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5001192
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Daniel Lynch
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 3/3/24, 0900 - 1430
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-100, Lowell, VT
VIOLATION: Theft of Motor Vehicle
VICTIM: Ronald Busch
AGE: 71
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The VSP Derby Barracks is investigating a theft of an automobile from a residence on VT-100 in Lowell. The vehicle, a black 2011 Subaru Forester, was taken from the front lawn of the home between the hours of 0900-1430 on 3/3/24. At the time of the theft the vehicle bore VT veteran registration 45624, as well as unspecified stickers on the rear themed around military service. The vehicle is also described as being clean, and in overall good condition for the model year.
This investigation remains ongoing, and the Vermont State Police asks that anyone with information contact Sgt Lynch at (802) 334-8881. Tips may also be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES) or online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
A likeness-only photo is attached to this release.