Derby Barracks / Stolen Vehicle

CASE#: 24A5001192

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Daniel Lynch

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 3/3/24, 0900 - 1430

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-100, Lowell, VT

VIOLATION: Theft of Motor Vehicle

VICTIM: Ronald Busch

AGE: 71

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The VSP Derby Barracks is investigating a theft of an automobile from a residence on VT-100 in Lowell. The vehicle, a black 2011 Subaru Forester, was taken from the front lawn of the home between the hours of 0900-1430 on 3/3/24. At the time of the theft the vehicle bore VT veteran registration 45624, as well as unspecified stickers on the rear themed around military service. The vehicle is also described as being clean, and in overall good condition for the model year.

This investigation remains ongoing, and the Vermont State Police asks that anyone with information contact Sgt Lynch at (802) 334-8881. Tips may also be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES) or online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

A likeness-only photo is attached to this release.