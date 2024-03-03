International EyeClick Company Becomes Sponsor of PHIT Canada
QUEBEC, CANADA, March 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EyeClick, a leading international provider of innovative interactive technologies, has announced its partnership with PHIT Canada in support of the organization's mission to promote physical activity among children in schools and beyond.
EyeClick's cutting-edge projection technology not only encourages kids to be active but also enhances their learning experience simultaneously.
PHIT Canada, a non-profit dedicated to advocating for physical activity in schools and recreational settings, welcomes EyeClick as a valuable sponsor. Karl Talbot, the founder of PHIT Canada, expresses enthusiasm for EyeClick's contribution, stating, "We believe EyeClick technology is precisely what modern schools need for certain classes. It's the perfect blend of technology and learning, providing entertainment for kids while demonstrating that technology can be an ally in education."
EyeClick's President and Founder, Ariel Almos, views the partnership as an opportunity to directly impact Canadian schools and promote active learning and play among children. Almos states, "For us, it's an opportunity to enter directly into Canadian schools and help children be active while learning and playing."
EyeClick specializes in developing interactive technologies aimed at transforming physical spaces into engaging and dynamic environments. Their solutions utilize advanced motion sensors, interactive projections, and digital games to encourage physical activity, stimulate user engagement, and foster immersive experiences. EyeClick's commitment to creating playful and educational environments extends beyond schools to include leisure centers, shopping malls, and other public spaces, promoting movement, learning, and entertainment.
Moreover, EyeClick has expanded its innovative technology to cater to the needs of elderly individuals. Recognizing the importance of promoting physical activity and cognitive engagement among seniors, EyeClick has developed specialized interactive solutions tailored to this demographic. These solutions aim to encourage gentle movement, cognitive stimulation, and social interaction among elderly individuals, thereby promoting their overall well-being and quality of life.
By providing engaging and accessible activities specifically designed for seniors, EyeClick's technology contributes to maintaining their physical health, mental acuity, and social connections in various settings such as senior living communities, rehabilitation centers, and healthcare facilities.
EyeClick's partnership with PHIT Canada underscores its commitment to promoting physical activity and enhancing learning experiences for individuals of all ages, both in educational settings and beyond.
For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
Karl Talbot
X: @karl_talbot
production@talkencounters.com
About EyeClick
EyeClick is a leading international provider of innovative interactive technologies aimed at transforming physical spaces into engaging and dynamic environments. Their solutions utilize advanced motion sensors, interactive projections, and digital games to encourage physical activity, stimulate user engagement, and foster immersive experiences. EyeClick's commitment to creating playful and educational environments extends beyond schools to include leisure centers, shopping malls, and other public spaces, promoting movement, learning, and entertainment.
About PHIT Canada
PHIT Canada is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting physical activity among children in schools and recreational settings. Founded by Karl Talbot, PHIT Canada advocates for the integration of physical activity into the daily lives of children, recognizing its importance in promoting health, well-being, and academic success.
