EyeClick Joins Production of International Movie "Inactive," Highlighting World Crisis of Physical Inactivity
ARMONK, NEW-YORK, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EyeClick, a leading provider of innovative interactive technologies, is proud to announce its collaboration with the production of the international movie "Inactive," shedding light on the global health crisis of physical inactivity. Karl Talbot, the producer of the movie, discovered EyeClick during research on technologies aimed at promoting physical activity.
"Inactive" will showcase EyeClick's technology as part of the solutions proposed to address the issue of physical inactivity, particularly in school environments. With a focus on promoting active learning and play, EyeClick's technology offers interactive solutions designed to engage children and encourage movement.
Additionally, EyeClick has developed specialized technology for elderly individuals and children with autism, further demonstrating its commitment to inclusivity and accessibility in promoting physical activity.
Karl Talbot, producer of "Inactive," expresses excitement about EyeClick's involvement, stating, "EyeClick's technology aligns perfectly with our mission to explore innovative solutions to combat physical inactivity. We believe their interactive solutions will be instrumental in encouraging movement and engagement among audiences of all ages."
Ariel Almos, President and Founder of EyeClick, shares his perspective on the partnership, saying, "We are thrilled to be part of the production of 'Inactive' and contribute to raising awareness about the global crisis of physical inactivity. By showcasing our technology in the film, we aim to inspire positive action and promote the importance of physical activity for overall health and well-being."
The collaboration between EyeClick and the production of "Inactive" marks a significant step in addressing the critical issue of physical inactivity on a global scale. Through the power of film and innovative technology, both parties are committed to sparking conversations and driving meaningful change to create a healthier and more active world.
www.inactivemovie.com
For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
Name: Giovahnna Ziegler
Position: VP Marketing
Contact Information: contact@eyeclick.com
About EyeClick
EyeClick is a leading provider of innovative interactive technologies aimed at transforming physical spaces into engaging and dynamic environments. Their solutions utilize advanced motion sensors, interactive projections, and digital games to encourage physical activity, stimulate user engagement, and foster immersive experiences. EyeClick's commitment to creating playful and educational environments extends beyond schools to include leisure centers, shopping malls, and other public spaces, promoting movement, learning, and entertainment.
About "Inactive"
"Inactive" is an international movie highlighting the world health crisis of physical inactivity. Produced by Karl Talbot, the film explores the causes and consequences of physical inactivity and presents innovative solutions aimed at promoting movement and improving health outcomes. EyeClick's technology features prominently in the film as part of the proposed solutions to combat physical inactivity in various settings, including schools, communities, and healthcare facilities.
TALK Encounters
production@talkencounters.com
INactive teaser