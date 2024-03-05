Real Men Teach's Strategic Alliances and Initiatives Aim to Elevate Black Male Teachers by 2030
Real Men Teach, a pioneering initiative dedicated to diversifying the teaching profession, announces its ambitious new initiative, "Building an Army."
This bold campaign aims to triple the number of Black male educators by 2030, inspiring 9 million students through a strategic increase from under 50,000 to 150,000 Black male teachers in the U.S.
This bold campaign aims to triple the number of Black male educators by 2030, inspiring 9 million students through a strategic increase from under 50,000 to 150,000 Black male teachers in the U.S. Supported by a series of strategic partnerships and an extensive speaking tour by its founder, Curtis Chavis Valentine, this initiative is a significant leap forward in anticipation of his forthcoming book, "Real Men Teach: Reimagining The Future of Education."
In 2024, Real Men Teach announces the expansion of its mission through strategic new partnerships with prominent educational and community organizations across the United States, including:
The Jacksonville Public Education Fund
Edifying Teachers in Baltimore, MD
Urban Education Academy in Oakland, CA
Little Rock (AR) Public Schools
Dominion Purpose Academy in Columbus, GA
Cahn Fellowship in New York, NY
National Association of Black Male Educators in Washington, DC
Michigan State University College of Education
BlocKC in Kansas City, MO
These partnerships, integral to the "Building an Army" initiative, represent fresh and concerted efforts to tackle the underrepresentation of Black male educators, building on our already extensive network of allies.
Curtis Valentine, a nationally recognized educator and public policy expert, is set to engage audiences across the country with his insightful and inspiring message. His 2024 speaking tour includes scheduled appearances at major educational conferences and events such as SXSW EDU in Austin, TX, LiberatED in Kansas City, MO, the National Charter Collaborative in New Orleans, LA, and many others. These engagements provide a platform for Valentine to share his vision for a more inclusive and equitable educational system, underscored by the "Building an Army" initiative.
In conjunction with Real Men Teach's latest advancements towards diversifying the teaching profession and enhancing educational outcomes, Curtis Valentine is set to release 'Real Men Teach: Reimagining The Future of Education,' in Spring 2025. This pivotal book combines Valentine’s extensive educational insights with actionable strategies to bolster Black male educators' roles. Emphasizing the historical contributions and enduring impact of these educators, Valentine's narrative weaves through the past and present to envision a future where education is universally inclusive, powered by both personal journeys and a deep historical context
About Real Men Teach
Founded by Curtis Chavis Valentine, Real Men Teach is an initiative aimed at reimagining and reinvesting in the teaching profession to recruit and retain male educators of color. Through partnerships with schools, school districts, non-profit organizations, and universities, Real Men Teach strives to create a more diverse and inclusive educational environment for all students.
For more information about Real Men Teach, its partnerships, Curtis Valentine's 2024 speaking tour, and the upcoming book launch, contact Neil Foote, neilfoote@ascendantgroupgranding.com.
