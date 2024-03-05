Lasering USA Announces the Venezia Lift® Rental Program
Jason Peters, Vice President of Sales enthusiastically announced the Venezia Lift® rental program
We understand that approved financing has been more of a challenge than in the past. This is why we have worked hard to create the first RENTAL PROGRAM for our Mixto Pro with all New Venezia Lift!”SAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Peters, Vice President of Sales enthusiastically announced the Venezia Lift® rental program. The rental program is affordable to all cosmetic practices and will make the Venezia Lift® treatment available to more providers and patients nationwide.
Key features and benefits of the Venezia Lift
Short Procedure Duration: The Venezia Lift® offers a quick 15-minute procedure to address concerns such as wrinkles, sagging skin, and sun spots on the face. This short treatment time makes it a convenient option for individuals with busy schedules.
Non-Ablative Nature: Unlike traditional CO² laser skin resurfacing treatments, the Venezia Lift® is non-ablative. This means that there is no need for social downtime typically associated with such procedures. Patients can resume their normal activities on the same day as the treatment.
Collagen Production and Tissue Rejuvenation: The Venezia Lift® is designed to deliver laser energy into the dermis, stimulating collagen production. This process helps in tightening the skin, smoothing out fine lines and wrinkles, and overall rejuvenating the facial tissue.
Applicability for All Skin Types Year-Round: One notable feature of the Venezia Lift® is its suitability for all skin types, and it can be applied throughout the year. This versatility makes it an attractive option for a broader range of patients.
Jason Peter stated. “At Lasering USA, we understand in these economical times that approved financing and locking in a low interest rate % has been more of a challenge than in the past. This is why we have worked hard to create the first RENTAL PROGRAM for our Mixto Pro with all New Venezia Lift!”
BENEFITS OF Renting
> Off Balance Sheet Financing
> Free Repair Service
> Onsite Installation and Clinical Training
> No Consumables
For those interested, Jason encourages providers and patients to explore the Venezia Lift® further by visiting their new website at www.venezialift.com. Additionally, they can be contacted through email at info@laseringusa.com or by phone at 1-866-471-0469.
The introduction of the Venezia Lift represents a notable advancement in cosmetic laser technology, offering a convenient and effective option for individuals seeking facial skin rejuvenation without the typical downtime associated with CO² laser treatments.
Venezia Lift Treatment Transition from Before to After