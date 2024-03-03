Car imports decrease sharply in first 2 months

VIETNAM, March 3 - HÀ NỘI — The latest data from the General Statistics Office of Việt Nam (GSO) revealed that the number of imported CBU cars was estimated to reach 6,000 units with a value of US$117 million last month, down 13.7 per cent in volume and 19.3 per cent in value compared to January.

On a yearly basis, these figures represented represented declines of 51.3 per cent in volume and 54.9 per cent in value compared to the same period last year.

The total number of imported CBU cars was estimated to reach 12,955 units in the first two months with a value of $262 million, down 51.6 per cent in volume and 54.3 per cent in value year-on-year. This is the lowest number in the past few years.

The number of imported CBU cars in the first half of February (February 1-15) decreased sharply with 3,925 units of all types worth $76.3 million, down more than 50 per cent year-on-year in both volume and value.

The most imported cars were those with nine seats or less with 3,587 cars, turnover of $61.86 million.

The majority of imported cars continued to originate from Asia, with notable import markets such as Indonesia and Thailand.

Last year, the country imported 118,942 CBU worth $2.83 billion, down 31.5 per cent in volume and 26.3 per cent compared to 2022. — VNS