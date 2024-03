Career Mastered National Leadership Awards 10th Anniversary Class of 2024 Announced

Career Mastered Summit & Awards

Outstanding Women Achievers in Competitive Fields Selected; Honorees are Exceptional Role Models of What Women Can Accomplish

It is a powerful time to be a woman.” — Dr. Lisa Lindsay Wicker

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Linwick & Associates announced the Career Mastered National Women's History Leadership Awards Class of 2024 in celebration of its 10th Anniversary. Career Mastered Women's History "Leadership in Action" Awards is the crown of the May 15-16th Career Mastered Diversity Summit & Leadership Awards, routinely attracting a sell-out crowd.Linwick & Associates, LLC., the parent company of Career Mastered Magazine, in conjunction with its sponsors, will honor the achievements of women who have made a compelling mark in business. Honorees represent powerful women across diverse industries and disciplines. These women leaders are Game Changers who have mastered their work and have learned the necessary steps to move ahead and build successful careers. The honorees are exceptionally strong role models of what a woman can accomplish.I Am Resilient is the 2024 Theme. "It is a powerful time to be a woman," says Dr. Lisa J. Lindsay Wicker, President & CEO Linwick & Associates, and Career Mastered Founder. "We're thrilled to honor remarkable women who make a difference each day while inspiring future generations. Sharing her story and achievements provides an expansive pathway of history for years to come."Career Mastered National Women's History Leadership Awards Class of 2024 Honorees:10th Anniversary Top Honoree: Holly Robinson Peete , Actress, Author, Philanthropist and Co-Founder of the HollyRod Foundation: Living Legend Award HonoreeMaster Award Honorees:Megan Burkhart, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer & HR Officer, Comerica, Inc., Distinguished Leadership AwardKaren Dumas, Founder, Idea & Images, Media Personality, Distinguished Leadership AwardNatacha Hildebrand, Co-founder, Vice Chair, BasBlue & BasBlueFoundation, Detroit, Women Supporting Women AwardDr. Sabrina Jackson, Founder, Sabrina Jackson Enterprises, CEO, Essential Colors, Winning Spirit AwardNancy Tellum, Cofounder, BasBlue & BasBlueFoundation, Detroit, Women Supporting Women AwardLeadership In Action Award Honorees:Dr. ZaLonya Allen, President & CEO, National Entrepreneurs AssociationCatherine Budzynski, Chief Legal Officer, Ohmium InternationalKira Carter-Robertson, Chief Operating Officer, University of. Michigan Health Sparrow LansingCarrie J. Clark, IT Systems Director, Henry Ford Health SystemDanielle Cole, Senior Vice President, Divisional Credit Officer, Comerica, Inc.Selina Dallas, Chief Nursing Officer & Chief Operating Officer, AscensionDeborah Edwards, Senior Vice President & Chief Administrative Officer, SteelPointJeanette Flory-Sagan, Founder, Cereus Asset ManagementMelissa Handy, Senior Vice President & GMM Merchandising Hardlines, Lowe's Companies, Inc.Sharon Herrin, Principal, Herrin Commercial Real EstateAngela Hosking, CEO & Dean, Northeastern University - CharlottePamela Lue Hing, Founder & CEO, Powerhouse Unlimited, LLCTiffany Johnson, Managing Director & Alliance Director, CBRE EY AccountShanna Johnson, FACHE, President, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, Interim President, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital (MI)Anne Mervenne, CEO, Mervenne & CompanyDr. Rose Moten, Owner, Bloom Transformation CenterStacia Neugent, Partner, GreerWalker LLPKathie Patterson, Chief Human Resources Officer, Ally FinancialEmily Pillars, Charlotte Office Managing Partner, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC)Jennifer Raiford, Deputy Chief Information Security Officer & Head Business Infrastructure Security, UnisysDr. Kiela M. Samuels, Founder, Glow & Grace LLC., Clinical Pharmacist & Professor, University of Michigan (ret.)Donna Wellington, Senior Vice President, Chief Ambulatory Officer & VP System Primary Health, COO Behavioral Health, Henry Ford HealthAlicia Wilson, Managing Director & Global Head of Philanthropy for North America RegionEmerging LeadersBrianna Alexander, Manager, Corporate Citizenship & Employee Philanthropy, Ally FinancialNakira Carter, Lead, Global Transition Team, Cushman & WakemanCarla Roberts Jeter, Manager, Brand Experience, Delta AirlinesFatima A. Majid, Senior Program Manager, Lightweight Innovation for Tomorrow (LIFT)Nicole D. Miller, Author & Owner, ND Miller PublishingTiffany Nance, Founder, Etcetera Assistant, LLCLieutenant Sydney S. Taylor, MPH, Lieutenant United States Public Health ServiceRobin Wilson, Owner, Vesey Lane GoodsBrianne Wolf, Manager, Store Operations, Lowe's Companies, Inc.About the Career Mastered Leadership in Action Awards:The Career Mastered Awards is the leading Women’s History Month Awards honoring today’s women leaders who take charge of their careers and their futures. The Award honors amazing women who have made a compelling mark on business. From a concept in 2014, Linwick & Associates Career Mastered Awards celebrates and acknowledges the victories, challenges, and stories of the women who have helped to make our country what it is today. Proceeds from this program directly support Excel Village, a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide mentoring and scholarships for girls.About Linwick & Associates, LLC:Linwick & Associates, LLC is a global human resources consulting firm with offices in Metropolitan Detroit and Charlotte, NC. The mission of the company is to create organizational value through people. Its Founder, Dr. Lisa J. Wicker, is internationally recognized as a leader in human resources management with more than 30 years’ experience in organizational dynamics and change management across Fortune 50 Companies. Additionally, she is the founder and publisher of Career Mastered Magazine & Women’s Leadership Awards.To join the conversation:Website: www.careermastered.com Website: www.excelvillage.org Facebook: facebook.com/careermasteredInstagram: @careermasteredYouTube: drlisawickerSource: Linwick & Associates, LLC.

Career Mastered Women's History Summit & Awards Highlights