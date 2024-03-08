Career Mastered National Leadership Awards 10th Anniversary Class of 2024 Announced
Outstanding Women Achievers in Competitive Fields Selected; Honorees are Exceptional Role Models of What Women Can Accomplish
It is a powerful time to be a woman.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Linwick & Associates announced the Career Mastered National Women's History Leadership Awards Class of 2024 in celebration of its 10th Anniversary. Career Mastered Women's History "Leadership in Action" Awards is the crown of the May 15-16th Career Mastered Diversity Summit & Leadership Awards, routinely attracting a sell-out crowd.
Linwick & Associates, LLC., the parent company of Career Mastered Magazine, in conjunction with its sponsors, will honor the achievements of women who have made a compelling mark in business. Honorees represent powerful women across diverse industries and disciplines. These women leaders are Game Changers who have mastered their work and have learned the necessary steps to move ahead and build successful careers. The honorees are exceptionally strong role models of what a woman can accomplish.
I Am Resilient is the 2024 Theme. "It is a powerful time to be a woman," says Dr. Lisa J. Lindsay Wicker, President & CEO Linwick & Associates, and Career Mastered Founder. "We're thrilled to honor remarkable women who make a difference each day while inspiring future generations. Sharing her story and achievements provides an expansive pathway of history for years to come."
Career Mastered National Women's History Leadership Awards Class of 2024 Honorees:
10th Anniversary Top Honoree:
Holly Robinson Peete, Actress, Author, Philanthropist and Co-Founder of the HollyRod Foundation: Living Legend Award Honoree
Master Award Honorees:
Megan Burkhart, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer & HR Officer, Comerica, Inc., Distinguished Leadership Award
Karen Dumas, Founder, Idea & Images, Media Personality, Distinguished Leadership Award
Natacha Hildebrand, Co-founder, Vice Chair, BasBlue & BasBlueFoundation, Detroit, Women Supporting Women Award
Dr. Sabrina Jackson, Founder, Sabrina Jackson Enterprises, CEO, Essential Colors, Winning Spirit Award
Nancy Tellum, Cofounder, BasBlue & BasBlueFoundation, Detroit, Women Supporting Women Award
Leadership In Action Award Honorees:
Dr. ZaLonya Allen, President & CEO, National Entrepreneurs Association
Catherine Budzynski, Chief Legal Officer, Ohmium International
Kira Carter-Robertson, Chief Operating Officer, University of. Michigan Health Sparrow Lansing
Carrie J. Clark, IT Systems Director, Henry Ford Health System
Danielle Cole, Senior Vice President, Divisional Credit Officer, Comerica, Inc.
Selina Dallas, Chief Nursing Officer & Chief Operating Officer, Ascension
Deborah Edwards, Senior Vice President & Chief Administrative Officer, SteelPoint
Jeanette Flory-Sagan, Founder, Cereus Asset Management
Melissa Handy, Senior Vice President & GMM Merchandising Hardlines, Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Sharon Herrin, Principal, Herrin Commercial Real Estate
Angela Hosking, CEO & Dean, Northeastern University - Charlotte
Pamela Lue Hing, Founder & CEO, Powerhouse Unlimited, LLC
Tiffany Johnson, Managing Director & Alliance Director, CBRE EY Account
Shanna Johnson, FACHE, President, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, Interim President, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital (MI)
Anne Mervenne, CEO, Mervenne & Company
Dr. Rose Moten, Owner, Bloom Transformation Center
Stacia Neugent, Partner, GreerWalker LLP
Kathie Patterson, Chief Human Resources Officer, Ally Financial
Emily Pillars, Charlotte Office Managing Partner, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC)
Jennifer Raiford, Deputy Chief Information Security Officer & Head Business Infrastructure Security, Unisys
Dr. Kiela M. Samuels, Founder, Glow & Grace LLC., Clinical Pharmacist & Professor, University of Michigan (ret.)
Donna Wellington, Senior Vice President, Chief Ambulatory Officer & VP System Primary Health, COO Behavioral Health, Henry Ford Health
Alicia Wilson, Managing Director & Global Head of Philanthropy for North America Region
Emerging Leaders
Brianna Alexander, Manager, Corporate Citizenship & Employee Philanthropy, Ally Financial
Nakira Carter, Lead, Global Transition Team, Cushman & Wakeman
Carla Roberts Jeter, Manager, Brand Experience, Delta Airlines
Fatima A. Majid, Senior Program Manager, Lightweight Innovation for Tomorrow (LIFT)
Nicole D. Miller, Author & Owner, ND Miller Publishing
Tiffany Nance, Founder, Etcetera Assistant, LLC
Lieutenant Sydney S. Taylor, MPH, Lieutenant United States Public Health Service
Robin Wilson, Owner, Vesey Lane Goods
Brianne Wolf, Manager, Store Operations, Lowe's Companies, Inc.
About the Career Mastered Leadership in Action Awards:
The Career Mastered Awards is the leading Women’s History Month Awards honoring today’s women leaders who take charge of their careers and their futures. The Award honors amazing women who have made a compelling mark on business. From a concept in 2014, Linwick & Associates Career Mastered Awards celebrates and acknowledges the victories, challenges, and stories of the women who have helped to make our country what it is today. Proceeds from this program directly support Excel Village, a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide mentoring and scholarships for girls.
About Linwick & Associates, LLC:
Linwick & Associates, LLC is a global human resources consulting firm with offices in Metropolitan Detroit and Charlotte, NC. The mission of the company is to create organizational value through people. Its Founder, Dr. Lisa J. Wicker, is internationally recognized as a leader in human resources management with more than 30 years’ experience in organizational dynamics and change management across Fortune 50 Companies. Additionally, she is the founder and publisher of Career Mastered Magazine & Women’s Leadership Awards.
Linwick & Associates, LLC.
