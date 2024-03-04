Spinal Cord Stimulation Market was valued at US$2.428 billion in 2022, witnessing significant growth
The spinal cord stimulation market was valued at US$2.428 billion in 2022.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2022 and 2029, the spinal cord stimulation market was valued at US$2.428 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.
The growing prevalence of chronic pain problems including failed back surgery syndrome and neuropathic pain is driving the market for spinal cord stimulation. Technological developments are improving patient comfort and treatment efficacy. Examples of these developments include device miniaturization and longer battery life. The benefits of spinal cord stimulation as a non-opioid substitute are becoming more widely known to patients and medical professionals, which is driving further market expansion. The market is also expanding as a result of favorable reimbursement policies and the rising use of minimally invasive procedures. Notwithstanding, obstacles including exorbitant starting expenses and restricted availability of specialized medical facilities in specific areas can impede the market's penetration and expansion.
Delivering electrical impulses to the spinal cord, spinal cord stimulation (SCS) is a minimally invasive therapy used to relieve chronic pain. Pain perception is effectively reduced by a tiny, pacemaker-like device that is implanted beneath the skin and emits electrical pulses that obstruct pain signals before they reach the brain. When other therapies have failed, SCS is frequently suggested for those with persistent pain issues such as neuropathic pain or failed back surgery syndrome. It provides a non-pharmacological option. By decreasing the need for intrusive surgeries and painkillers and offering long-term pain relief, this therapy can greatly enhance quality of life.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of Abbott's spinal cord stimulation (SCS) devices in May 2023 for the treatment of individuals with chronic back pain, the company said in a statement.
Based on product the spinal cord stimulation market is divided into rechargeable and nonchargeable. In the medical field, rechargeable spinal cord stimulation (SCS) systems have grown significantly. Compared to conventional non-rechargeable systems, these devices provide several benefits, such as a longer battery life and a lower requirement for surgical replacements. Higher patient satisfaction and compliance result from patients appreciating how convenient it is for them to recharge their devices at home. Rechargeable technology developments have also increased the SCS systems' overall performance and dependability, which has accelerated adoption. Rechargeable SCS device sales are anticipated to increase in response to the growing need for durable pain management solutions that improve the quality of life for those with chronic pain.
Based on disease indication in the spinal cord stimulation market the application of spinal cord stimulation (SCS) therapy has increased due to the incidence of Failed Back Surgery Syndrome (FBSS). FBSS, which is typified by chronic pain after spine surgery, is frequently difficult to manage with traditional techniques. For FBSS sufferers who have run out of other choices, SCS provides a viable alternative by regulating pain signals. As technology develops and awareness of SCS's effectiveness increases, more patients are looking for this minimally invasive option. Additionally, as more healthcare professionals see SCS as a useful tool for controlling FBSS, the market for SCS treatments and technologies that try to meet the unmet demands of FBSS patients is growing.
Based on end-use, the use of spinal cord stimulation (SCS) for the treatment of chronic pain has increased in tandem with the expansion of ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs). When it comes to outpatient treatments like SCS implantation, ASCs provide a practical and affordable substitute for traditional hospital settings. Their emphasis on specialized services and efficient operations makes them well-suited to the needs of SCS patients, who frequently look for the least invasive procedures. SCS operations are becoming safer and more efficient thanks to technology developments, therefore ASCs should expect to see further growth in SCS treatments. This pattern is indicative of a larger movement in pain management towards patient-centered techniques and outpatient care delivery methods.
Based on geography, the use of spinal cord stimulation (SCS) is increasing significantly in the Asia-Pacific area for several reasons. Demand is being driven by an increase in the frequency of chronic pain problems, a greater understanding of cutting-edge pain management treatments, and an improved healthcare system. In addition, the increased prevalence of chronic pain is a result of aging populations and changing lifestyles, which drives patients and healthcare professionals to look for efficient treatments like SCS. Further facilitating market expansion are developments in medical technology and increased accessibility to healthcare services. Because of this, the Asia-Pacific SCS market is expanding quickly, and forecasts for the near future show that this growth will continue.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the spinal cord stimulation market that have been covered are Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Mayfield Clinic, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Cleveland Clinic, Abbott, Northern Pain Centre, Biotronik, Saluda Medical, Vanderbilt Health.
This analytics report segments the spinal cord stimulation market on the following basis:
• BY PRODUCT
o Rechargeable
o Non-rechargeable
• BY DISEASE INDICATION
o Failed Back Surgery Syndrome
o Degenerative Disc Disease
o Complex Regional Pain Syndrome
o Arachnoiditis
o Others
• BY END-USER
o Hospitals
o Ambulatory Surgical Centers
o Specialty Clinics
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Boston Scientific
• Medtronic
• Mayfield Clinic
• Johns Hopkins Medicine
• Cleveland Clinic
• Abbott
• Northern Pain Centre
• Biotronik
• Saluda Medical
• Vanderbilt Health
