Health City Cayman Islands Leads the Way in ‘Dementia-Friendly’ Care
CAYMAN ISLANDS, March 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a pioneering move, Health City Cayman Islands is the first medical facility in the Cayman Islands on its way to offering comprehensive ‘dementia-friendly’ care. This initiative marks a significant milestone, starting with a Dementia Friends Information Session for its front-line and administrative staff this week to enhance the support provided to individuals with dementia and their families.
As life expectancy increases globally, the impact of dementia is expanding, affecting an increasing number of individuals and their families, as highlighted by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). Recognizing the urgent need for specialized care, Health City Cayman Islands is stepping up to make a difference.
Dr. Sunku Gupta, a Consultant in General Medicine and Specialist in Medicine for Older People at Health City Cayman Islands, shed light on the challenge, describing dementia as “a progressive decline in cognitive functions that interferes with a person’s ability to live independently. It is important that health care staff as providers are attuned to the needs of patients with dementia to provide high quality care.”
He further emphasized the growing concern, stating, “Prevalence of dementia is set to increase exponentially, for instance over 55 million people are currently living with dementia worldwide. With projections indicating that this number will exceed 150 million by 2050, we are looking at a significant increase of 166 percent.”
Dorothy Davis, Chairperson of the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association of the Cayman Islands, shared her enthusiasm for the initiative during the session: “This is the beginning of creating a community where persons with dementia can live well. This is indeed great news as the number of persons with dementia in the Cayman Islands continues to grow. I am honored to have this opportunity to deliver the information session to the first group of front office staff,” she added, thanking attendees for their participation.
The information session covered various aspects of dementia, including understanding Alzheimer’s Disease, recognizing the 10 warning signs, mastering effective communication techniques, and problem-solving sessions to better support those affected by dementia.
Available in-person and online, the session has received positive feedback and is slated to be extended to medical teams across the facility. This initiative underscores Health City Cayman Islands’ dedication to providing compassionate and informed care for all, reinforcing its commitment to be at the forefront of dementia-friendly health care services.
Dr. Karen Springer, Medical Advisor
Marketplace Excellence
+1 201 861-2056
email us here