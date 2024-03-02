Vân Đồn to become a city by 2030

VIETNAM, March 2 -

HÀ NỘI — Vân Đồn will be developed into a multi-sectoral coastal economic zone and a centre for entertainment, high-end sea tourism and services, according to an urban development programme for the district recently approved by Quảng Ninh Province People’s Committee.

The focus will also be on developing Vân Đồn into a city that is green, sustainable and adaptive to climate change with a synchronous infrastructure system

Vân Đồn will invest in upgrading infrastructure and urban development to meet the class-3 standard by 2025, class-1 by 2030 following the National Assembly Standing Committee’s Resolution No 1210/2016/UBTVQH13 on urban classification.

The programme targets to turn Vân Đồn into a city by 2030.

Under the current planning, Vân Đồn Economic Zone is divided into two spaces for development, of which Cái Bầu Island will be for major functional areas of urban and economic zones and Vân Hải Archipelago for high-end resort tourism, eco-tourism high-tech agricultural production associated with preserving with the ecological landscape and biodiversity in the area.

The planning of Vân Đồn Economic Zone covers the entire area of Vân Đồn District of more than 2,171 sq.km, more than 1,589 sq.km of which is marine area.

By 2030, the population of Vân Đồn will be around 140,000 – 200,000 and 300,000-500,000 by 2040.

If Vân Đồn becomes a city, Quảng Ninh will be the province which has the most cities in Việt Nam. Currently, there are four cities in Quảng Ninh, namely Hạ Long, Móng Cái, Cẩm Phả and Uông Bí.

Under Quảng Ninh Province’s planning in 2021-30 period with a vision to 2050, the northern province will have seven cities. — VNS