East Side Distillery's Nomad Oscuro Clinches Gold at the Prestigious Rum & Cachaça Masters 2024

Nomad Oscuro Clinches Gold at the Prestigious Rum & Cachaça Masters 2024

Award-winning distillery's spiced rum secures the top spot among global competitors, marking a significant achievement in the world of spirits.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- East Side Distillery is thrilled to announce that its acclaimed spiced rum, Nomad Oscuro, has been awarded a gold medal at the distinguished Rum & Cachaça Masters 2024. Organized by The Global Spirit Masters, this esteemed competition seeks to recognize and reward the finest rum and cachaça brands on the global stage.

Chaired by a panel of leading spirits specialists, the blind-tasting competition attracted nearly 300 entries from around the world. Nomad Oscuro distinguished itself as one of the elites, landing in the exclusive top 1.7% of spiced rums globally. This recognition is a testament to the meticulous craftsmanship, innovative spirit, and dedication of the team behind Nomad Oscuro. The competition, known for its rigorous judging process and high standards, highlights the best in the rum and cachaça categories, making this accolade particularly noteworthy.

Jai Anand, Founder of East Side Distillery, congratulated the team saying, "We're incredibly proud of what we've achieved with Nomad Oscuro. This gold medal not only celebrates our commitment to quality but also positions us favorably in a competitive global market. It's an honor to see Nomad Oscuro recognized on such a prestigious platform, and it reaffirms our dedication to excellence in the art of blending." Nomad Oscuro has been created by Victor Benito, Head Distiller of ESD.

Nomad Oscuro is celebrated for its intricate blend of flavors, including malty chocolate, nutmeg, cinnamon, and clove, balanced with a pleasing palate that isn't overly sweet. Its distinct spice character, complemented by a noticeable clove and vanilla woodiness, presents a concentrated sweetness, embodying the classic spiced rum profile with a modern twist.

As a gold medalist, Nomad Oscuro will be featured in the Spirits Business printed magazine's March 2024 issue and on their website. Additionally, East Side Distillery will have the opportunity to showcase Nomad Oscuro at one of Asia’s largest wine and spirits convention, ProWine Singapore, April 23-26 further extending its global reach. Please visit us at Booth 2D4-06.

This recognition is not just a win for Nomad Oscuro but a beacon of excellence for the Indian craft spirits scene, proving that innovation, quality, and tradition can create world-class spirits.

For more information about Nomad Oscuro and East Side Distillery, please visit their official websites.