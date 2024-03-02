First in history: Cinar's Carpet Fashion starts Fashion Factor's 2nd day, followed by Elena Butko's Avant Garde Catwalk
EINPresswire.com/ -- A historical artistry luxury carpet fashion show and dance performance which is the first ever in history opened the 2nd day of the fashion factor 7th edition, while an avant-garde abstract art gallery catwalk sealed the day.
FF7 or the Fashion Factor 7th edition has gathered emerging fashion designers from different countries to compete for the future of fashion and haute couture. With celebrities on the jury voting for the best of the best to win the futurism awards of the Fashion Factor, Yoona AI the Berlin based fashion AI design platform and participants at Berlin Fashion Week were the AI Fashion Design Partner to the FF7 and has offered Moaaz El Behairy the winner of the “Emerging Style Virtuoso” award a full one year complimentary premium subscription to the Yoona AI fashion design platform. Also, Yoona rendered the art couture concept designs of the avant-garde artist Elena Butko inspired by her abstract artworks.
While the first day witnessed the performance of Sharmoofers, and the models on the catwalk featuring the participating designers fashion and haute couture. The second day has made a blast and a magical experience the fashion industry has never seen before.
The fashion world witnessed the carpet dance performance opening the Fashion Factor day 2 with the artistry luxury carpet fashion show by Cinar Rugs for the first time in history, followed by emerging designers shows and competition, the day has sealed in another compelling way with the first ever Avant-Garde Art Gallery Catwalk by the abstract artist Elena Butko accompanied by the display of her features on global news and mentions at global events such as the CC Forum during COP28 and multiple international film festivals with celebrities such as the supermodel Naomi Campell, and the world’s highest ultra soprano opera singer Emily Thorner who was present at the show, also, her highlighting with Angelina Jolie by the director Annina Alexis Fedorkova from the Palace Entertainment Group who was also present at the show.
Cinar Rugs recently opened their Cinar Fine Rugs Museum in Dubai which is open to the public for tours to witness the world’s most magnificent handwoven silk artistry carpets. While Elena Butko’s select abstract artworks is currently art-in-residence at the concept showroom of the Fashion Factor, wrapping the fashion shopping experience of UK grown brands such as Charlotte Elize, T.T. Dalk, and Le Soulier at the Agenda in Dubai Media City which is the same venue that hosted the FF7.
FF7 enjoyed the media partnerships of the world’s global PR agency Walther Kranz with the attendance of their CEO Samet Ozetci, their onsite representation on the Media Wall and presence at their welcoming counter, also Marco Polo Experience Magazine were present with the attendance of their president Patrizia Marin who is also the World Bank representative for sustainability, Monacolife Magazine, and Porterium Magazine.
Award Winning Designers at FF7:
● Maison Rozeen: Mesmerizing Elegance Distinction
● Victoria Bonya: Enchanting Allure Award
● Lojain Omran: Artisanal Excellence Citation
● Fajr Al-Sabah: Captivating Splendor Award
● Lariosa: Avant-Garde Visionary
● Ika Butoni: Environmental Consciousness Achievement
● Moaaz El Behairy: Emerging Style Virtuoso
● London College of Arts: Trendsetting Luminary Honoor
● AAVVA: Innovative Couture Award
FF7 was followed by an after party hosted by the famous DIFC (Dubai International Financial Centre) based restaurant Roberto’s which catered the VIP lounge during the 2 days of the 7th edition of the Fashion Factor.
