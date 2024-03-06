MargBooks Become India's No1 True Cloud Billing & Accounting Software in 2024
In 2024, MargBooks' true cloud billing and accounting software has emerged as the top choice for 10 million customers.NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, MargBooks true cloud billing and accounting software has become the No.1 choice of 1 crore customers. MargBooks has earned a global reach with the experience of 31 years, as well as a billing and accounting solution for every business and every need. The software is merely helpful for businesses like FMCG retail, general stores, supermarkets, stationery shops, garment shops, kirana stores, footwear stores, salons & spas, restaurants, electronic shops, plumbing shops, automobiles, pharma distributors, and many more.
Until a few years back, all scale businesses were completely dependent on traditional technology of accounting and billing associated with human error, inaccurate data, stock management, compliance management, payment collection etc.
Somehow, MargBooks' true cloud billing and online accounting software came as a hope for these businesses which streamlines these issues.
Reasons Why MargBooks is a Businesses’ Number 1 Trust-
● 24/7 Accessibility - The software offers access to track the data and reports from anywhere, anytime, and on any device.
● Save time & money - The software automates the invoicing and several tasks, saving both your time and cost on paper-printing. As a business person, you may invest that time in essential tasks for a productive outcome.
● The software eases the process of stock management and offers you accessibility to track stock information from anywhere and anytime, minimising the risk of stock theft. Plus, the software notifies you about shortages and expired stock. Moreover, you can track fast-moving stock which lets you know about customers’ tastes and choices.
● E-commerce integration - It allows users to easily connect their online store with the accounting software and enables automatic syncing of orders, inventory levels, customer data, and other relevant information between the e-commerce platform and MargBooks.
● Autopilots your business - Retailers can add a barcode on all the products and scan it during billing and the software will capture the actual amount, avoiding any filtration. Along with this, your counter staff will no longer have access to offer extra discounts or hide the received amount.
● Automate payment reminders - This software automatically sends gentle payment reminders on WhatsApp to customers before the due date, maximizing cash flow and minimizing costs on multiple customer visits.
● Streamline managing e-invoices and offer 100% free GST returns.
● Online banking and reconciliation.
● Special Offer with discounts on Premium Plans and extra validity.
● Purchase import through email - This feature allows users to import purchase bills into the system with just a single click using the integrated email system. Users can easily import purchases from various file formats like Excel/CSV. This feature helps remove manual errors in data entry and streamlines the purchase import procedure.
● Auto bill creation - It enables businesses to simplify and automate their billing and payment processes, making them quicker, easier, and more efficient.
● Safe & Secure - The software keeps the data and information secure by using multiple safety measures, which is what makes MargBooks the best option for businesses for online billing & accounting.
● Easy to track income and expenses. Flexible keeping an eye on fluctuations on overall transactions and accounting.
● Automate Backup - The software removes the necessity of recording data and reports manually and automatically saves the data that you can access anytime you require.
● Strengthen the bond with clients by providing leverage of opting for payment mode and delivering them an appreciating message with Thanks after receiving payment, making them feel valuable.
As the MargBooks online billing & accounting software automates the process, it is an affordable approach with even less than 15 Rs per day *TNC apply. It makes it easy for all small businesses to reach the software and reap its benefits, contributing to making MargBooks the number 1 choice in India.
Thakur Anup Singh, Founder & CMD of Marg ERP Ltd, highlighted, “MargBooks is leading the way in helping businesses adapt to the digital era with its cutting-edge Cloud-Based Billing & Accounting Software. Mr. Singh has started the organization from the ground level with an objective to serve small and medium-sized businesses. Through his dedication and constant hard work, he has facilitated over 1 crore businesses to simplify their success journey. MargBooks is a game-changer for entrepreneurs and businessmen”.
Mahender Singh, Managing Director of Marg ERP Ltd. highlighted that MargBooks showcases the integration of technology, into business operations. This serves as evidence to our dedication to offering solutions that cater to the changing demands of the business world. MargBooks aims to modernize businesses by providing innovative, user-friendly, and cost-effective software for businesses of all sizes. Under his leadership, MargBooks has digitally transformed businesses, increased efficiency and success while making a lasting, positive impact on society.
Sudhir Singh, Managing Director of Marg ERP Ltd., highlighted that MargBooks has been developed to enhance business performance and ease operations for SMEs & MSMEs, so that they can focus on maximising their sales and reaching out to more customers. Designed for use by businesses of all sizes, Marg'Books provides a high-value, user-friendly interface and comprehensive features that helps you stay ahead in the competitive market by offering innovative solutions and are customizable according to various business requirements.
About MargBooks:
MargBooks is a popular cloud-based billing and accounting management solution in India. The solution aims to digitalize the accounting and inventory management processes, helping all the businesses and assuring accessibility to their businesses which require a constant internet connection. additionally, MargBooks empowers the commitment to providing user-friendly digital solutions to small and large-scale enterprises, making their way to success easier.
