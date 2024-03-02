Parkersburg Car Dealer Continuing 109 Years of Tradition
The best is yet to come at McClinton Auto Group! Dealer Principal Ginny Bowden vision has been realized with the Grand Reopening of their Mitsubishi showroom!
A Tradition Since 1915!”PARKERSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA, USA, March 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McClinton Auto Group is thrilled to announce the grand reopening of its newly remodeled Mitsubishi showroom, located at 1429 Seventh St in Parkersburg, West Virginia. The dealership has undergone extensive renovations to provide customers with an enhanced car-buying experience.
"We are excited to unveil our stunning new Mitsubishi showroom to the Parkersburg community," said General Manager and Partner Wyn Bowden. "We have completely remodeled the showroom and expanded the services, and leadership available at the store to better serve our customers."
The newly renovated showroom features expanded shop bays for express service, additional finance offices, and new leadership and personnel dedicated to providing exceptional customer service. McClinton Auto Group is committed to becoming the number one automotive dealership in the region and plans to sell over 200 cars on its sprawling campus.
Owned by Time Magazine nominated Dealer of the Year, Dealer Principal Ginny Bowden, McClinton Auto Group has been a trusted member of the Parkersburg community for over 109 years. The dealership prides itself on its tradition of excellence and is dedicated to serving the Mid-Ohio Valley and West Virginia friends and family who have done business with them for generations.
"We are here for our community and look forward to continuing to provide our customers with the best possible car-buying experience," said Bowden. "We look forward to staying locally family owned and keeping McClinton as a founding pilar of the community. Come visit our new Mitsubishi showroom and see for yourself the McClinton difference."
For more information, please visit mcclintonmitsubishi.com or call 304-422-6501.
