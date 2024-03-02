MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries: Monday, February 19, 2024, to Monday, February 26, 2024

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, February 19, 2024, through Monday, February 26, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 79 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, February 19, 2024

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3600 block of M Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-026-012

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

A Ruger 5.7 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Jamal Bush, of District Heights, MD, for Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, No Permit, Counterfeit Tags, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-026-494

An Astra 2000 .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 24-026-551

An Anderson AM-15 .223/.556 caliber assault rifle and a Ruger 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 500 block of Madison Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Harry Antoine Crews, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-026-575

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 400 block of 57th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-026-648

A Springfield Armory XD9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Marion Barry Avenue, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 27-year-old Anthony Jenkins, of Southeast, D.C., and 21-year-old Tyree Ellington, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-026-658

An Israel Military Zion 15 5.56 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 1700 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Kennedy Walberto Mejia Medina, of Silver Spring, MD, for Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-026-746

Wednesday, February 21, 2024

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of Hunt Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-026-869

A Double Eagle M-26 BB gun was recovered in the 2500 block of Ontario Road, Northwest. CCN: 24-026-932

A Canik 55 TP9 SF Elite 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-027-146

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 24-027-162

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Jessie Ray Kornegay, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-027-265

Thursday, February 22, 2024

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Marcus Tate, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Bench Warrant, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-027-289

A Polymer PMF P80 “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Fourth Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-027-343

An American Tactical GSG .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 39-year-old Ronald Raymond Williams, of Southeast, D.C., and 36-year-old Nathaniel Jamal Ulmer, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Entry, and Robbery. CCN: 24-027-515

A Taurus 082 .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 5300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 46-year-old Latoya Tonette Bland, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and No Permit. CCN: 24-027-558

A Canik 55 TP9 SF FDE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Idaho Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-027-573

A Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun, a Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun, an FMK AR1 Extreme .223 caliber assault rifle, a Canik TP9SF 9mm caliber handgun, and a Century Arms Micro Draco 7.62 caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 700 block of Yuma Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Deangelo Hatcher, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Present in Motor Vehicle Containing a Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-027-596

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 3100 block of Buena Vista Terrace, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 23-year-old Leon Delmonquae Gray, of Suitland, MD, 26-year-old Demonte S. Gibson, of Southeast, D.C., and 43-year-old Joseph Ward, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Second Degree Cruelty to Children, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-027-708

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5100 block of Hanna Place, Southeast. CCN: 24-027-749

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. CCN: 24-027-750

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Marion Barry Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Khairi Jones, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-027-779

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of H Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Andrew Pierre Ben, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Felon in Possession, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-027-824

A Beretta PB 3032 .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4900 block of G Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-027-898

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4100 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Deangelo Marion Porter, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-027-928

An Anderson AM-15 .223 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Thomas Rodney Ramsey, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Failure to Appear, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-027-957

Friday, February 23, 2024

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Palmer Alley, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Vincent Barnes, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 24-028-134

A Smith & Wesson 9mm caliber handgun was recovered int eh 1300 block of Upshur Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Assault on a Police Officer, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-028-217

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Dayquane Crawford, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Unlawful Entry, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 24-028-252

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-028-271

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 64-year-old Elton L. Goodwin, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Counterfeit Tags. CCN: 24-028-310

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Christian Purnell, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Resisting Arrest, Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-028-318

A Star Firestar .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Third Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-028-377

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of 18th Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-028-399

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of C Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Antionio Wilson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-028-414

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Mohamed Mahfoudh Ould Mohamed, of Erlanger, KY, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed. CCN: 24-028-472

A Glock .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 3300 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Ronnal Jose Faudito Rodriguez, of no fixed address, for Possession of a BB gun and False Impersonation of a Police Officer. CCN: 24-028-473

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Jason Jee Von Carter, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Alter the Identification Marks of a Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-028-484

A Cobray PM-11 9mm caliber machine gun was recovered in the 2100 block of Eight Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 51-year-old Ronnie Isaac St. John, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-028-523

Saturday, February 24, 2024

A 4.5/.177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 1800 block of Parkside Drive, Northwest. CCN: 24-028-711

An Interarms Mark 25 30-06 bolt action rifle, a Mossberg 500 12-gauge shotgun, a Savage Stevens 124 12-gauge shotgun, four Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolvers, a Smith & Wesson 500 Magnum revolver, a Smith & Wesson revolver, Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, a Colt .25 caliber handgun, a Colt .32 caliber revolver, and two starter pistols were recovered in the 300 block of Peabody Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-028-770

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Sixth Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-028-987

Sunday, February 25, 2024

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Neal Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Robert Anthony McQueen, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Loaning Registration/Muise of Temporary Tags, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 24-029-028

A Taurus GC3 9mm caliber handgun and a rifle were recovered in the 200 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 48-year-old Demetriss Lashay Bowman, of Clinton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving or Possess a Firearm which is not Identified by a Serial Number, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, Carrying a Rifle outside a Home or Business, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-029-071

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Kaavon Williams, of Landover, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 24-029-076

A Daisy Powerline 880 4.5mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 200 block of Murray Lane, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Joshua Adam Dossett, of Baltimore, MD, for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 24-029-163

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and a FN FNS-9 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 5000 block of Bass place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 21-year-old Rarkease Charles Bishop, of Southeast, D.C., 27-year-old India Deonna Brown, of Southeast, D.C., and 24-year-old David McLane, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-029-363

An FMK 9C1 9mm caliber handgun and a Diamondback .300 caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 1200 block of Half Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 50-year-old William Irving Minor, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person while Armed, and Pistol License Violation. CCN: 24-029-406

A Century Arms Micro Draco 7.62 caliber assault rifle and a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 300 block of 57th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Lamont Marquise Langston, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Fleeing, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-029-412

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Eaton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Anthony Eugene Burns, of District Heights, MD, for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-029-414

Monday, February 26, 2024

A Smith & Wesson M&P45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Irving Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 49-year-old Rayshon Sullivan Love, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-029-507

An Umarex T4E TPMI .43 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 4600 block of Sixth Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Jerell Tyrone Wright, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of a Prohibited Weapon and Failure to Appear. CCN: 24-029-527

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5200 block of Just Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Donavan Kamari Braxton, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 24-029-824

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2900 block of Knox Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Tyrell Anthony West, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Pass Counterfeit US Currency, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-029-938

A Springfield Armory XD-E 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of 18th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Damon Stokely, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 24-030-060

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover illegal firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers illegal firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding illegal firearms should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal firearm.