MPD Arrests Teen in Killing of Rideshare Driver

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch have made an arrest in the killing of a rideshare driver in Northeast in July 2023.

 

At approximately 12:08 a.m. on Monday, July 3, 2023, First District officers responded to the 400 block of 11th Street, Northeast, for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim inside of a vehicle. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent was identified as 31-year-old Nasrat Ahmad Yar, of Alexandria, VA.

 

On Friday, March 1, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 15-year-old male of Northeast, D.C. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

 

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

 

CCN: 23106842

 

