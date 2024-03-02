Man Arrested for Armed Carjacking Offenses

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce the arrest of a man suspected in six carjacking offenses.

20-year-old Gregory Giron of Northwest, DC, was apprehended by members of the Baltimore County Police Department, pursuant to a US District Court arrest warrant, on February 28, 2024. He was extradited to Washington, DC, on Thursday, February 29, 2024, and he was charged with the below offenses:

Armed Carjacking : On January 5, 2024, at 8:45 p.m., the victim reported he was approached by two suspects who pointed a gun at the victim and demanded property in the 3900 block of Georgia Avenue NW. The victim was punched by one of the suspects, who then took the victim’s keys and drove off in the victim’s car. CCN: 24002640

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the Baltimore County Police Department and the FBI Washington Field Office for their assistance with these cases.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

