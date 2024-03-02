Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 3.1.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Nicholas Hardeman, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chair of the Fast Food Council. Hardeman has been Chief of Staff to State Senate President pro Tempore Emeritus Toni G. Atkins since 2016. He served as Special Assistant to former State Assembly Speaker John Pérez and to former State Assembly Speaker Toni G. Atkins from 2011 to 2016. Hardeman was Chief of Staff to former State Assembly Speaker pro Tempore Fiona Ma from 2006 to 2011. He was a Policy Consultant for the California State Senate from 2003 to 2006. Hardeman serves on the California Exposition and State Fair Board of Directors, the Brightline Defense Project, and the California Storm. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in American Government and Politics from Saint Mary’s College of California. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Hardeman is a Democrat.

SG Ellison, of Sonoma, has been appointed to the Fast Food Council. Ellison has been CEO and Franchisee of Diversified Restaurant Company since 2019, and was previously President from 2014 to 2019. He has been CEO of First Street Development since 2013. Ellison is a member of the Young Presidents’ Organization. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Arizona State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Ellison is registered without party preference.

Angelica Hernandez, of Paramount, has been appointed to the Fast Food Council. Hernandez has been a Cook Trainer at McDonald’s since 2012. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Hernandez is not registered to vote.

Piardip “Joe” Johal, of Pleasanton, has been appointed to the Fast Food Council. Johal has been CEO of Wendy’s of the Pacific since 2002. He was Health, Safety, and Risk Manager for Hewlett-Packard from 1983 to 2003. Johal is Chair of the National Governing Board for Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs (APAPA) and a member of the Wendy’s Technology Advisory Council and Indo-American Community Federation. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of California, Santa Cruz. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Johal is registered without party preference.

Michaela Mendelsohn, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the Fast Food Council. Mendelsohn has been President and CEO of Pollo West Corp since 1988 and is Founder of TransCanWork. She served on the Los Angeles County Workforce Development Board from 2018 to 2021. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Mendelsohn is a Democrat.

Richard Reinis, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the Fast Food Council. Reinis has been Partner at Thompson Coburn LLP since 2014. He was Partner at Steptoe & Johnson LLP from 2006 to 2014. Reinis was CEO and General Counsel for Great Circle Family Foods LLC from 2000 to 2006. He was Managing Partner at Reinis & Reinis from 1985 to 2000. Reinis was Founding Partner of the Law Offices of Richard Reinis from 1981 to 1985. He is a member of the Chancery Club and the Max H. Gluck Foundation. Reinis earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Southern California School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Princeton University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Reinis is a Democrat.

Anneisha Williams, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the Fast Food Council. Williams has been a Shift Leader at Jack in the Box since 2021. She is a member of the California Fast Food Workers Union, formerly Fight for $15. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Williams is a Democrat.

Mark Arabo, of San Diego, has been appointed to the State Racetrack Leasing Commission. Arabo has been President and CEO of Refined Management since 2015. He held several roles at the Neighborhood Market Association from 2006 to 2015, including President, Chief Executive Officer and Vice President of Marketing. He was a member of the Marketing and Sales Team for Anheuser-Busch from 2004 to 2006. Arabo served on the California Workforce Development Board from 2019 to 2023. He is a member of the 22nd District Agricultural Association, San Diego County Fair. Arabo earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration/Integrated Marketing Communications from California State University, San Diego. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Arabo is a Democrat.

Rachelle Arizmendi, of Sierra Madre, has been reappointed to the California State Board of Food and Agriculture, where she has served since 2017. Arizmendi has been Government Industry Advisor and Business Development Executive at Avenu Insights & Analytics since 2022. She was Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Pacific Asian Consortium in Employment from 2016 to 2022. Arizmendi was a member of the Sierra Madre City Council from 2014 to 2022, where she served as Mayor in 2017 and in 2021. She was Executive Director of 211 California from 2014 to 2015. Arizmendi was Nutrition Adjunct Faculty at Pasadena City College from 2013 to 2015. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and a Bachelor of Science degree in Food and Nutrition from California State University, San Diego. She earned a Master of Science degree in Family and Consumer Sciences from Eastern Illinois University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Arizmendi is registered without party preference.

Michael Gallo, of Merced, has been reappointed to the California State Board of Food and Agriculture, where he has served since 2012. Gallo has been Chief Executive Officer of Joseph Gallo Farms, maker of Joseph Farms Cheese, since 1985, and Co-Owner since 1972. He is a member of the Merced Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Agency Board of Directors, Merced Elks, Italo American Lodge, Merced Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Merced College President’s Circle. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Gallo is a Republican.

Glenda Humiston, of Novato, has been reappointed to the California State Board of Food and Agriculture, where she has served since 2022. Humiston has been Vice President of Agriculture and Natural Resources for the University of California since 2015. She was California State Director for Rural Development at the U.S. Department of Agriculture from 2009 to 2015. Humiston was Senior Partner at AGvocate Consulting Services from 2001 to 2003. She was Deputy Undersecretary for the U.S. Department of Agriculture from 1998 to 2001. Humiston was Senior Partner at AGvocate from 1992 to 1998. She was Executive Director of Sonoma County Farmlands Group from 1990 to 1992. Humiston was Agricultural Management Specialist for Peace Corps – Tunisia from 1984 to 1986. She was Operating Engineer at Neilson’s Inc. from 1977 to 1980. Humiston is a member of the California Stewardship Network, Association of Public and Land Grant Universities, Western Rural Development Center and International Women’s Forum. She earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Environmental Science, Policy and Management from the University of California, Berkeley, a Master of Science degree in International Agricultural Development from the University of California, Davis and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Agricultural Sciences from Colorado State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Humiston is a Democrat.

Doria Robinson, of Richmond, has been appointed to the California State Board of Food and Agriculture. Robinson has been District 3 City Council Member on the Richmond City Council since 2022 and Executive Director of Urban Tilth since 2008. She was Creeks and Communities Program Manager for the Urban Creeks Council from 2008 to 2009, Community Programs Coordinator and Manager for the Watershed Project from 2005 to 2008 and Nutrition Educator for the University of California Cooperative Extension San Mateo County from 2004 to 2006. Robinson is a Co-Founder of Cooperation Richmond and a member of Richmond Our Power Coalition, Climate Justice Alliance U.S., Food Sovereignty Alliance and the Richmond Food Policy Council. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Robinson is a Democrat.

Phil Blair, of Del Mar, has been appointed to the 22nd District Agricultural Association, San Diego County Fair Board of Directors. Blair has been Executive Officer and Co-Owner of Manpower San Diego since 1977. He is a member of the San Diego USO Board, San Diego Chamber of Commerce Board, Economic Development Corporation Board and the San Diego Workforce Partnership Board. Blair was Chair of LEAD San Diego from 1998 to 2001 and 2008 to 2010, Chair of the San Diego USO Board from 2021 to 2023, Chair of the Economic Development Corporation from 2016 to 2023 and Chair of the San Diego Convention Center Board and Chat from 2016 to 2020. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from Oklahoma State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Blair is registered without party preference.

Oscar De Haro, of St. Helena, has been appointed to the 25th District Agricultural Association, Napa Town and Country Fair Board of Directors. De Haro was Assistant Superintendent and Vice President of Student Affairs at Napa Valley College from 2006 to 2022. He was Dean of Students at Mendocino Community College from 1998 to 2005. De Haro earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Public Administration from California State University, San Jose and a Master of Arts degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from California State University, Sonoma. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. De Haro is a Democrat.

Lizet Angulo, of Victorville, has been appointed to the 28th District Agricultural Association, San Bernardino County Fair Board of Directors. Angulo has been President of Management Business Services and President of Ladies TKO since 2016. She earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Everest University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Higher Education Management from Florida Metropolitan University. Angulo is Chair of the Victor Valley Democratic Club, 2nd Vice President of the Victor Valley NAACP Branch #1082, Treasurer of the California Democratic Party, Veterans Caucus, and a member of the American Culinary Federation, Victorville Lions Club, High Desert Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the VFW Post #8620. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Angulo is a Democrat.

Rick Bui, of Spring Valley Lake, has been appointed to the 28th District Agricultural Association, San Bernardino County Fair Board of Directors. Bui has been a Business Development Manager at Shell Roofing Solutions since 2022. Bui is a member of the Apple Valley Rotary Club and Rock’n Our Disabilities. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Bui is registered without party preference.

Michael Keith Wubker Jr., of Fontana, has been appointed to the 28th District Agricultural Association, San Bernardino County Fair Board of Directors. Wubker has been a Teacher for the Fontana Unified School District since 2015. He earned a Master of Arts degree in Education from the University of Redlands and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from California State University, San Bernardino. Wubker is a member of the California State Guard. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Wubker is a Republican.

Raymond Johnson, of Mariposa, has been appointed to the 35-A District Agricultural Association, Mariposa County Fair Board of Directors. Johnson has been an Engineering Operator at Yosemite National Park since 2017. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Johnson is a Republican.

Kimberly Vaughan, of Mariposa, has been appointed to the 35-A District Agricultural Association, Mariposa County Fair Board of Directors. Vaughan has been CEO of LGBT Weddings Inc. since 2015 and of Kimberly Vaughan Enterprises LLC since 2005. She earned a Business of Science degree in Business Management from the University of Phoenix. She is a member of the Mariposa Butterfly Festival, NAACP and the Human Rights Council. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Vaughan is a Democrat.

Erica Rough, of Quartz Hill, has been appointed to the 50th District Agricultural Association, Antelope Valley Fair Board of Directors. Rough has been a Teacher since 2004 and Academy Coordinator for the Antelope Valley Union High School District since 2018. Rough earned a Master of Arts degree in Curriculum and Instruction from California State University, Bakersfield. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Rough is registered without party preference.

Angelica Sanchez, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the 52nd District Agricultural Association, Sacramento County Fair Board of Directors. Sanchez has been Director of Government Affairs & Compliance for MWG Holdings Inc. since 2018. Sanchez earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from California State University, Sacramento. She is a member of the Rainbow Chamber Foundation Board of Directors. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Sanchez is a Democrat.

###