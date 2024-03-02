Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued Huffman Independent School District (“ISD”) and Aledo ISD for using state resources to influence political races through illegal electioneering.

During a school meeting at Hargrave High School, the Huffman ISD Superintendent instructed faculty to vote for 16 specific politicians who supported certain policies. Additionally, when school staff asked for a list of those endorsed politicians they had been told to vote for, the superintendent said that a Huffman ISD administrator would distribute it. Aledo ISD officials also used school resources to promote certain political policies and measures.

Such actions directly violated the Texas Election Code’s prohibition against the use of “state or local funds or other resources of the district to electioneer for or against any candidate, measure, or political party.”

Despite being currently prevented from prosecuting criminal violations of the Election Code due to the Court of Criminal Appeals’ decision in Texas v. Stephens, Attorney General Paxton sought civil injunctive relief. School districts should be aware that illegal electioneering is criminal conduct and violators could be subject to criminal prosecution by local authorities. While unable to criminally prosecute violators at this time, Attorney General Paxton is committed to using all available means to protect the integrity of Texas elections.

These lawsuits are part of an ongoing effort by Attorney General Paxton to crack down on the wave of illegal electioneering occurring across the state. Already, Castleberry ISD has agreed to an injunction against such electioneering and Frisco ISD has been placed under a temporary restraining order. Denton ISD and Denison ISD have also been sued for similar illegal acts.

Read the Huffman ISD filing here and the Aledo ISD filing here.