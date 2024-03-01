Submit Release
Governor Newsom Releases 2023 Judicial Appointment Data

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today released judicial applicant and appointee data for the administration’s judicial appointments.

Since taking office in 2019 through 2023, Governor Newsom made 445 judicial appointments – including 157 in 2023 – from a pool of 1,656 applicants.

More than half of the Governor’s judicial appointments have been women judges and justices, and more than half also identified as Asian, Black or African American, Hispanic, or Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander.

A copy of the judicial applicant and appointee data chart can be found here and is below:

Judge and Justice demographic data is collected by the Judicial Council of California and State Bar membership data is collected by the California State Bar, based on voluntary survey results. A more detailed breakdown of the demographic data collected by the Judicial Council and the State Bar can be found here and here.

