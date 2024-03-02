Visit Philadelphia Celebrates Women’s History Month, Extends Little Free(dom) Library Initiative

PHILADELPHIA – March 1, 2024 – In honor of Women’s History Month, Visit Philadelphia is extending the Little Free(dom) Library initiative by incorporating banned books by women authors. Initially launched in February to highlight banned books by Black authors during Black History Month, the Little Free(dom) Library project is part of Visit Philadelphia’s In Pursuit of A More Perfect Union series that showcases Philadelphia as a premier, welcoming and inclusive destination.

”We’re thrilled by the positive response from visitors and residents to the Little Free(dom) Library project,” said Angela Val, president and CEO of Visit Philadelphia. “We want Philadelphia to be a place where everyone feels welcome and included, but feels like they belong and can be their authentic selves. We’re excited to broaden the initiative to feature even more stories by women authors, especially as we celebrate Women’s History Month.”

The Little Free(dom) Library project is presented in partnership with Little Free Library and the Free Library of Philadelphia, which provides resources about the titles featured in the libraries.

In addition to the 12 books initially included in the Little Free(dom) Library — several by women authors — two new titles were added for Women’s History Month, including Front Desk by Kelly Yang and Feminism is for Everybody by bell hooks.

Visitors and residents can pick up a book from one of 14 visitor hubs or community organizations including the newly added Queen & Rook Game Cafe, alongside the Betsy Ross House, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Columbia North YMCA, the Johnson House Historic Site and more. A full list of locations and book titles is available at visitphilly.com/freedomlibrary.

In addition to the Little Free(dom) Library project, visitors looking to plan a trip to Philadelphia can participate in a dynamic lineup of events and activities honoring the achievements, contributions and stories of women in the Greater Philadelphia Region. To help inform your coverage throughout Women’s History Month, we’ve assembled a short list of some of the upcoming happenings, all of which can be found on visitphilly.com.

Coverage Note: Event dates and details can change at any time. Please confirm updates with event organizers and/or official event sites.

Badass Women’s History Tour of Philadelphia from Beyond the Bell Tours

Various locations including The President’s House, 600 Market Street

Ongoing (Fridays through Mondays)

This tour celebrates women’s achievements in Philadelphia history. Led by Beyond the Bell, it highlights remarkable figures such as Hannah Callowhill Penn, known for preventing a war, Ona Judge, celebrated for escaping slavery, and Barbara Gittings, recognized for her advocacy in LGBTQ+ rights.

The 19th Amendment: How Women Won the Vote Exhibit at the National Constitution Center

National Constitution Center, 525 Arch Street

Ongoing

Commemorating the centennial anniversary of women winning the right to vote, The 19th Amendment exhibition introduces museum-goers to key women, moments, and milestones in the fight for women’s suffrage, including Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Alice Paul, and Ida B. Wells. Nearly 100 artifacts are on display, including a rare printing of the Declaration of Sentiments from the first women’s convention at Seneca Falls, a ballot box used to collect women’s votes in the late 1800s, and Pennsylvania’s ratification copy of the 19th Amendment.

Ladysitting at Arden Theatre Company

Arden Theatre Company, 40 N. 2nd Street

Through Sunday, March 10, 2024

This world-premiere show from Philadelphia playwright and author Lorene Cary focuses on her fiercely independent grandmother — portrayed by TONY Award-winning actress Trezana Beverley — and her grandmother’s end-of-life care. At once wry and witty yet always truthful, the show and its talented cast bring to life African American history as told through the lens of Nana’s 101 years and five generations of Cary’s family.

Ethel Wallace: Modern Rebel” at the Michener Art Museum

Michener Art Museum, 138 S. Pine Street, Doylestown

Through Sunday, March 10, 2024

Ethel Wallace’s fame extended well beyond her hometown of New Hope during her lifetime. A modernist artist, she is renowned for her innovative use of batik, an ancient dyeing technique originating from the Indonesian island of Java, which she adapted to create portraits. Throughout the 1920s, her works were highly sought after by wealthy patrons, and her pieces were showcased in prestigious studios in New York, London, and Paris. Now, the Michener Art Museum offers Ethel and her masterpieces the recognition they deserve, hosting her first public exhibition in decades and her inaugural museum showing.

(re)FOCUS: Philadelphia Focuses on Women in the Visual Arts

Various locations including Moore College of Arts & Design 1916 Race Street

Through Friday, March 29, 2024

This citywide art festival celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Philadelphia Focuses on Women in the Visual Arts initiative. This year, over 40 museums, art schools, galleries and institutions host special exhibitions, workshops, demonstrations and more highlighting Black, Brown, women and non-binary artists. A few of the March exhibitions include:

Public Art in Philadelphia: A Legacy Shaped by Women : The exhibition at the Historical Society of Pennsylvania shines a light on both the historic accomplishments of women working in the public art field, as well as the contemporary artists, benefactors and leaders making beautiful and thought provoking art accessible to our communities (through March 15, 2024).

The Women of PAFA: Past to Present: Opening at Avery Galleries in Bryn Mawr, the collection commemorates The Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts’ (PAFA) history as one of the first art academies in the United States to accept women students and the talented women who have passed through its walls with a selection of work by past and more recent graduates (March 14 through April 14, 2024).

Artists as Cultivators : The multi-media exhibition taking over the entirety of PAFA’s 1876 National Historic Landmark Building examines how artists over the last 300 years have woven nature into their works as a subject, theme and medium to spark social dialogue and change. Art-lovers can expect 90 drawings, paintings, prints, sculptures and digital installations pulled from PAFA’s extensive archive (through July 7, 2024).

Jessica Campbell: Heterodoxy at the Fabric Workshop and Museum

The Fabric Workshop and Museum, 1214 Arch Street

Through Sunday, June 2, 2024

This exhibition at The Fabric Workshop & Museum in Market East sheds light on an organization critical to the women’s rights movement yet unknown to most. Jessica Campbell: Heterodoxy is an exhibition, lecture and discussion series exploring the complex personal, political and professional relationships facilitated by 20th-century secret feminist debate society Heterodoxy. The exhibit is housed in a recreation of Polly’s Restaurant in Greenwich Village — the space where the group debated still-relevant issues, including voting rights, sex education and universal child care — outfitted in an immersive tufted rug environment.

First Friday at the Barnes Foundation: Denise King Honoring Women in Jazz

Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Friday, March 1, 2024, 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Kick off Women’s History Month with song and style. Jazz vocalist Denise King pays homage to the “great ladies of jazz,” including Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone and Sarah Vaughan at this month’s installment of the First Friday mixer series. Round out the soulful evening with cocktails and snacks for purchase and a stroll through the Barnes’ collection of pieces by iconic artists like Mary Cassatt and May Wilson Preston, as well as Renoir, Cézanne and Picasso.

Women’s History Month at the Museum of the American Revolution

Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. 3rd Street

March 1-31, 2024

The Museum of the American Revolution honors the often-overlooked women of American history through a series of special programs. These include pop-up art-making activities and screenings of theatrical performances narrating the life stories of remarkable women such as Elizabeth Freeman, who, despite being enslaved, successfully sued for her freedom, and Rebecca VanDike, one of the earliest female voters in America. Visitors should not overlook the museum’s latest exhibit, “Witness to Revolution: The Unlikely Travels of Washington’s Tent,” which sheds light on the stories of several women who played pivotal roles in safeguarding the revolutionary artifact throughout history. Among them are Martha Washington, wife of George Washington, and her great-granddaughter, Mary Curtis Lee, wife of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

Sisterhood Sit-In Trolley Tours: Sitting Pretty

Harriett’s Bookshop, 258 E. Girard Avenue

Saturday, March 2, 2024, 11:00 a.m.

Embark on a journey through the City of Sisterly Affection with the Sitting Pretty trolley tour, the third iteration of this immersive experience. Presented in collaboration with the Independence Visitor Center, the tour guides participants through various Philadelphia neighborhoods, including Center City, South Street, and Northern Liberties, to discover and patronize a diverse array of Black woman-owned businesses. Along the route, charismatic hosts StarFire and Jenesis El share captivating stories and engage in discussions celebrating the rich history and culture of Black women.

Women’s History Month at the Betsy Ross House

Betsy Ross House, 239 Arch Street

March 2-31, 2024

Without one of Philly’s most notable women, Women’s History Month would not be complete. Visitors can delve into the legacy of Betsy Ross and other pioneering Philadelphia women at the historic site where it all began. Alongside the Betsy Ross House’s complimentary Saturday and Sunday programs, visitors are encouraged to explore the following:

Women’s Way Wednesdays Presented By Stratus Rooftop Lounge And Sisterly Love

Stratus Lounge at Kimpton Hotel Monaco, 433 Chestnut Street

March 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2024, 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

This weekly pop up by Stratus and the Sisterly Love Collective celebrates Women’s History Month with music by women musicians, as well as food and drink from woman-owned or -operated restaurants, breweries, distilleries and wine companies — with new chefs featured each week. Get your tickets in advance, and note that 100% of ticket sales — and a portion of the drink proceeds — go toward supporting Women’s Way, a nonprofit dedicated to the advancement of women and girls and to gender and racial equity, and the Sisterly Love Collective.

CultureFest! Celebrate Women Artists and Creatives at the Penn Museum

Penn Museum, 3260 South Street

Saturday, March 9, 2024, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Discover who runs the world at the daylong celebration of women artists, jointly hosted by the Penn Museum and The Clay Studio. This event commemorates the significant contributions of women to the cultures and histories of communities worldwide. Suitable for all ages, this year’s festivities include music, storytelling, dance performances, and art activities for attendees to enjoy. Admission to the special programming is included with regular museum admission.

Sister Sunday at The Logan Hotel Courtyard

Courtyard at the Logan Hotel, One Logan Square

Sunday, March 10, 2024, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The third annual Sister Sunday event returns! This free outdoor gathering, dedicated to supporting small women-owned businesses, features over 30 vendors selling a variety of items such as clothing, jewelry, candles, prints, and other handmade goods. After shopping to your heart’s content, relax in the courtyard with live music, adult beverages, and locally sourced cuisine from Urban Farmer. Sister Sunday offers a welcoming environment without any barriers, just a celebration of female entrepreneurship.

James Beard Foundations’ Taste America Philadelphia at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 7:00 p.m.

Jezebel Careaga, proprietor of her eponymous Argentinian cafe in University City, collaborates with Patricia Estorino from Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar in Massachusetts to present a vibrant celebration of the diversity and richness within Philly’s restaurant scene. This traveling tasting affair will be hosted at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and will feature a lineup including 2024 James Beard Award Nominees such as Amanda Shulman and Alex Kemp of My Loup, Sofia Deleon of El Merkury, Carolyn Nguyen of Revolution Taco, and many more.

Women’s History Month: Philly Pop Up at Guild House Hotel

Guild House Hotel, 1307 Locust Street

Thursday, March 14, 2024, 6:00 p.m.

This special pop up from Philly expert and former Visit Philadelphia staffer Cara Schneider Bongiorno features tea, cookies and a story about the 1876 world’s fair that brought a staggering 10 million people to Philly’s Fairmount Park. Tickets are required.

Women’s History Month Pop Ups at Kimpton Hotel Palomar

Kimpton Hotel Palomar Philadelphia, 117 S. 17th Street

Tuesday, March 5,12, 19 and 26, 2024

Every Tuesday in March, a different Philly woman-owned business sets up shop in the lobby living room of Rittenhouse Square’s Kimpton Palomar during the hotel’s 5:00 p.m. social hour. Featured businesses include:

Women’s History Month Trivia with Tommy and Bri at Penns Woods Winery

Penns Woods Winery, 124 Beaver Valley Road, Chadds Ford

Thursday, March 21, 2024, 6:00 p.m.

Do you know which famous actress from old Hollywood came from Philly and became a real-life princess? If you guessed Grace Kelly, then you’re ready for Women’s History Month Trivia at the Penns Woods Winery Tasting Room. Come share your best trivia about pop culture, sports, and history while enjoying a glass or two. Just a heads up, you need to be 21 or older to join.

Women’s History Trail of Greater Philadelphia

Various locations including Bristol Lions Park, 100 Basin Park, Bristol

Ongoing

Throughout Philadelphia’s history, women have held a significant influence since the city’s founding, extending to the nation’s as well. Across the Philadelphia region, museums, statues, preserved buildings, and cemeteries commemorate some of the most remarkable and impactful women in the city’s past. Explore a guide to these sites honoring these influential women.

Women-Led Kitchens & Restaurants in Philadelphia

Various locations

The vibrancy of Philadelphia’s food scene owes much to the remarkable talent, skill, and dedication of its female culinary professionals. These women work tirelessly each day to craft fresh, flavorful, and innovative dishes for local diners. Delve into a guide showcasing the women-led kitchens of Philadelphia, and join in supporting their endeavors toward sustainability, community engagement, and exceptional dining experiences.

For more information on these events and others happening throughout Women’s History Month, visit visitphilly.com

