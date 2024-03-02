What’s New at the 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show This March

Philadelphia, March 1, 2024 – A staple in Philadelphia since 1829, the annual Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) Philadelphia Flower Show — the oldest and largest indoor horticultural event in the world — typically draws tens of thousands of people to the city each year. This year, the dazzling display runs from March 2 to 10, 2024.

One of the city’s most anticipated can’t-miss annual events, the floral spectacle brings together hundreds of florists, landscapers and designers who create wondrously eye-catching displays that celebrate the majesty of horticulture.

The theme for 2024 is United by Flowers, which celebrates the community that comes together to share in a love of gardening, flowers and plants, the impact flora has on our lives throughout the year, and the colorful spaces that unite us.

Beyond the garden displays, the Flower Show hosts a major juried competition in horticulture and floral arranging, as well as tons of gardening talks and demonstrations, special events, a sprawling market, live performances and plentiful food and drink options. (All events and exhibitions are free with admission and run daily unless otherwise noted.)

Those in Philly for the Flower Show can book the Visit Philly Overnight Package and get free hotel parking and choose-your-own-adventure perks – including tickets to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, The Franklin Institute, or the National Constitution Center and the Museum of the American Revolution – to make the trip even more special. There’s also the option to buy two Philly hotel nights and get a third night for free when booking the new Visit Philly 3-Day Stay package.

2024 Highlights

The 2024 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show, celebrating its 195th year, is back at the Pennsylvania Convention Center for a second straight year with returning crowd-favorite flowering displays and activities, along with a bevy of new exhibits and experiences to enjoy.

Visitors can interact with gardens and flowers up close, while strolling through the winding promenade among a plethora of creators and their immersive large-scale 360-degree floral-scapes between 2,000 and 3,000 square feet big. This year’s show features nearly four dozen major exhibitors.

Some of the key highlights of the 2024 show include:

The PHS Entrance Garden: The show’s largest-ever water display, a glass-like centerpiece featuring floral sculptures showcasing water as an innovative artistic medium, presenting colossal and vibrant floral sculptures evoking a serene tropical sunset.

Celebrating the Region’s Neighborhoods: An innovative set of exhibits inspired by the special characteristics of neighborhoods throughout Greater Philadelphia, including Spring Garden, Roxborough, Pennsport, the Italian Market, Northeast Philly and Doylestown.

Potting Parties: Aspiring gardeners can learn tricks of the trade during energetic container gardening workshops hosted by designer Tu Bloom, the official botanical artist for the Grammy Awards — and take home their very own floral creation (additional purchase required).

What’s New

In addition to the new theme, there are several new items, tours and activities at the 2024 show, including:

Behind the Blooms Tour: A new tour on how the exhibits come to life, led by acclaimed horticulturists and event professionals, which goes deep behind the scenes of both horticulture displays and event production is offered this year. (8 a.m. to 10 a.m., additional purchase required.)

Know to Grow Educational Sessions: A reimagined speaker series (held up to four times each day) on garden design topics like vegetable, container, shade and rock gardening, as well as houseplanting, is offered for both the professional and plant-curious.

Bloom Bar Cart: For the first time, fresh pre-assembled floral crowns will be available for purchase from a pop-up satellite cart roaming the show floor (in addition to the regular central Bloom Bar shop).

PHS Draw to Action Coloring Book: A special new 20-page kids’ activity book for purchase, designed by 20 local artists, each inspired by PHS’s core mission lets little ones get involved. (Available at Kids Cocoon and the PHS Shop.)

Tours & Experiences

A leisurely stroll through the elaborate Flower Show is always a memorable time. But visitors looking for more hands-on activities can check out a number of special tours and interactive experiences:

Early Morning Tours: Those on this tour get an up-close behind-the-scenes look at show displays, gardens and competitions two hours before other guests arrive. And there are also special Guided Photography Tours led by experienced photographers for shutterbugs and Instagrammers. (8 a.m. to 10 a.m., additional purchase required.)

Butterflies Live!: Here’s a chance to interact with hundreds of native butterfly species in a serene habitat surrounded by flowering plants, and learn how to attract fluttery friends to your home garden. (Additional purchase required.)

Artisan Row: Offers the opportunity to get crafty working side-by-side with horticultural artisans to create elevated flower- and gardening-inspired crafts. (Additional purchase required.)

Fido Friday: One way to explore the show is with (leashed) four-legged friends during special dog days on the show floor. (Friday, March 8, 2024, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Flowers After Hours: This 21-plus dance party — featuring all-local, all-female DJs — asks attendees to dress in white and nude adorned with glimmering fabric and sparkling accessories like sequined jackets and glittering gowns. (Saturday, March 9, 2024, 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., additional purchase required.)

Kids Cocoon: In this kid-centric play space , young show guests can plant a seedling, read a story and enjoy a variety of horticultural-based activities. (Daily except March 10.)

Family Frolic: This is a special day dedicated to those with little ones, packed with activities and kid-friendly programming like face painting, giveaways, mascot visits and more. (Sunday, March 3, 2024.)

And visitors can explore the show’s enticing shopping experiences, including the sprawling Marketplace with over 100 vendors offering live plants, hand-crafted items, tools and accessories, the Makers Market featuring local artists’ handmade wares and artisanal products (nearly double the size of previous years), and the PHS Shop for show merch and memorabilia.

Tickets & Getting There

Tickets for the 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show can be purchased online or at the door. Any-day tickets cost $49.99 for adults, $35 for students (ages 18-24 with valid ID) and $25 for children (ages 5-17). Discounts are available for weekday admission, entrance after 4 p.m., and for families, groups (of 25 or more) and PHS members.

The SEPTA Metro Market-Frankford Line (the new L line) drops commuters one block south of the Convention Center’s Arch Street entrances via the 11th Street or 13th Street stations. Riders on the Broad Street Line (or B Line) can get off at City Hall and walk two blocks east on Market Street to enter the Pennsylvania Convention Center between 11th and 12th streets.

For those coming in by train from the suburbs, the Pennsylvania Convention Center is easily accessible via the connected Jefferson Station. Take any SEPTA Regional Rail line to the station and follow signs for the Convention Center, then take the escalator up to the Grand Hall entrance on the second floor.

And attendees driving into Center City have plenty of parking options available in garages around the Convention Center, as well. Plenty of parking is available in garages around the Convention Center, too.

For more details on the exhibits, experiences and events at the 2024 Flower Show, check out the official Philadelphia Flower Show website.

About Visit Philadelphia:

VISIT PHILADELPHIA® is our name and our mission. As the region’s official tourism marketing agency, we build Greater Philadelphia’s image, drive visitation and boost the economy. On Greater Philadelphia’s official visitor website, visitphilly.com, visitors can explore things to do, upcoming events, themed itineraries and hotel packages.

Compelling photography and videos, interactive maps and detailed visitor information make the site an effective trip-planning tool. Visitors can also find loads of inspiration on Visit Philly’s social media channels.

Note to Editors: For high-resolution photos and high-definition B-roll of Greater Philadelphia, visit the Photos & Video section of visitphilly.com/mediacenter.