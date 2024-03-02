DOH supports new CDC guidelines on COVID-19

Newsroom Posted on Mar 1, 2024 in COVID-19

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) is in general agreement with today’s updated COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. DOH continuously reviews data on respiratory pathogens, including the virus that causes COVID-19.



The new guidelines reflect the current level of risk, while still protecting the most vulnerable. The advisement eases some restrictions and more closely aligns COVID-19 with the broader category of respiratory viruses, which include influenza and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus).

The trend in Hawai‘i is similar to that nationally, in which significant declines in COVID-19 hospitalizations and mortality have been associated with the high degree of population immunity, availability of vaccinations, and access to treatment. As the threat from COVID-19 more closely resembles other common respiratory viruses, CDC is issuing Respiratory Virus Guidance, rather than additional virus-specific guidance. The new pan-respiratory guidance makes it easier for people to take actions to prevent disease spread, even if they are unable to identify the specific respiratory disease.

DOH will be reviewing CDCʻs guidance over the coming week as the department prepares updates to state-level guidance to align with these changes.

To read more about the CDC’s changes, visit Protect yourself from COVID-19, Flu, and RSV. CDC offers separate, specific guidance which has not changed for health care settings (COVID-19, flu, and general infection prevention and control).

