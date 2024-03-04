Go Nuts for Good Health
“Adding both nuts and seeds to your diet provides a tasty way to give your body the nutrients it craves.” — Dr. Albert ArteagaREDLANDS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Going nuts can be good for your health, providing you with plenty of healthy protein, fiber and nutrients that your body craves. Howard LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor for Harvard Health Publishing, points out that these tasty little treats contain plenty of healthy nutrients.
LeWine notes that “peanuts and pecans contain lots of B vitamins; almonds are rich in calcium and vitamin E; walnuts have lots of folate, vitamin E, and alpha-linolenic acid (ALA, an omega-3 fatty acid). And all nuts have magnesium.”
Kathy McManus, director of the Department of Nutrition at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women’s Hospital, says, “In just a handful of nuts, which is about an ounce or a quarter of a cup, you get a lot of bang for the buck. They contain anywhere from 3 to 7 grams of protein per ounce, 1 to 3 grams of fiber, and 160 to 200 calories.”
“Adding both nuts and seeds to your diet provides a tasty way to give your body the nutrients it craves,” said Albert Arteaga, MD, President of LaSalle Medical Associates, one of the Inland Empire’s largest privately owned healthcare organizations.
“Many nuts are actually the seeds of certain fruits, and it turns out that seeds like flaxseeds, chia seeds, sesame seeds, and pumpkin seeds are also very healthy.” Dr. Arteaga adds one cautionary note: “Don’t overdo it. A handful or two a day is fine, but more than that adds calories that aren’t good for your waistline.”
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) hosts extensive databases packed with nutritional information about nuts and seeds. Among the nutrients that they provide are magnesium to control blood pressure and bone health; potassium for heart and kidney health; zinc—essential for normal growth and development; iron to support the hemoglobin that carries oxygen to your lungs and other body cells; and vitamin C for the immune system, and to help protect against lead exposure.
A healthy diet such as the Mediterranean Diet recommends avoiding saturated fats and taking in unsaturated fats. The USDA Food Composition Database tells us that walnuts supply 16 grams of unsaturated fat versus only 2 grams of saturated fat. For almonds, the ratio is 12.5 to 1, cashews 10 to 2, raw peanuts 11 to 2, chia seeds 7 to 0, and sunflower seeds 12 to 1.5.
“Adding nuts and seeds to your daily diet is both delicious and healthful,” says Dr. Arteaga. “Just be sure that, like all good things, enjoy them in moderation.”
For more information go online to https://www.lasallemedicalassociates.com/.
About LaSalle Medical Associates
LaSalle Medical Associates, Inc. is one of the largest independent and Latino-owned healthcare companies in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties (https://www.lasallemedicalassociates.com/locations/). The corporate office is in Redlands (https://www.lasallemedicalassociates.com/locations/).
LaSalle is also an Independent Practice Association (IPA) of independently contracted doctors, hospitals, and clinics, delivering high-quality patient care to over 350,000 patients in Fresno, Kings, Los Angeles, Madera, Riverside, San Bernardino and Tulare counties.
Dr. Greg Zerovnik
Dameron Communications
+1 909-730-8428
Greg.Z@DameronCommunications.com