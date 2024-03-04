Leading Denver Kitchen Renovation Firm BKC Kitchen and Bath Wins 10th Best of Houzz Award
Annual award highlights home remodeling and design professionals with top ratings and most popular designs among the global Houzz communityDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BKC Kitchen and Bath of Englewood, CO has won their 10th “Best of Houzz” award for Customer Service. Houzz® is the leading platform for home remodeling and design, including the all-in-one software solution for industry professionals. BKC, a well-established kitchen and bath design and cabinetry company, was chosen by the homeowners that comprise the Houzz community from among more than 3 million active home building, remodeling, and design industry professionals.
“At BKC Kitchen and Bath, we help our clients navigate the complexity of renovation through education, innovative design, premium products, and comprehensive project management backed up by technology,” says Paul Hoff, CEO of BKC. “At the end of the day, we want our clients delighted and in love with their new space. Receiving our 10th Best of Houzz Award for Service shows that we’re accomplishing what we set out to do, thanks to our great team of designers and our loyal customers.”
“The Best of Houzz awards serve as a symbol of trust and validation among homeowners seeking top-notch professionals," said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. “This year’s winners represent some of the most talented and customer-focused professionals in our industry – many of whom are using Houzz Pro to enhance their services – and we are extremely pleased to give them this recognition.”
You can see more of BKC Kitchen and Bath’s work on Houzz at houzz.com/pro/bkckitchenbath/.
ABOUT BKC KITCHEN AND BATH
At BKC Kitchen and Bath, we believe that a well-designed space has the power to enhance your lifestyle. Since 1978, we’ve been the cornerstone of exceptional kitchen and bath design throughout Metro-Denver and the Front Range, crafting unique spaces with custom cabinets that inspire and delight. Our reputable design team blends expertise and innovation into every project, collaborating with homeowners and fellow industry professionals to create fresh, functional, and enduring spaces.
Learn more about BKC Kitchen and Bath at bkckitchenandbath.com.
ABOUT HOUZZ
Houzz is the leading platform for home remodeling and design, providing an all-in-one software solution for industry professionals and tools for homeowners to update their homes from start to finish. Using Houzz, people can find ideas and inspiration, hire professionals, and shop for products. The Houzz community is made up of millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals around the world. Houzz is available on the web and as a top-rated mobile app. For more information, visit houzz.com. Houzz is a registered trademark of Houzz Inc. worldwide.
