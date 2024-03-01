Recovery Mission Hits One Month in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.VA. – One month after President Joe Biden signed a major disaster declaration for Boone, Calhoun, Clay, Harrison, and Kanawha counties, FEMA has now provided flooding survivors with more than $1 million in federal disaster assistance. The work is just beginning. It is a mission closely shared with the state of West Virginia, West Virginia Emergency Management Division, state offices, local governments and community and faith-based organizations that are also fully engaged.

As of March 1, 2024, FEMA has approved more than $1 million to help homeowners and renters with temporary housing in Boone, Calhoun, Clay, Harrison, and Kanawha counties following the Aug. 28-30 storms. FEMA also provided $72 thousand to help survivors with storm-related necessities like childcare, storage, disaster medical and dental expenses, and cleaning supplies.

“FEMA and our partners hit the ground running one month ago, and that dedication to helping survivors has paid off: more than $1 million in Individual Assistance is in survivors’ hands,” Federal Coordinating Officer Jeff Jones said. “While it’s exciting to reach these milestones, I want to assure West Virginians that FEMA and the whole disaster recovery community will remain here until the job is done.”

FEMA home inspectors have completed almost 300 inspections, pushing more applications forward for review.

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance specialists knocked on approximately 2,800 doors, interacting with more than 1,000 individuals, in an undertaking to meet survivors where they are and answer questions about federal disaster assistance.

FEMA continues to ensure federal support is available to all affected communities, including people with disabilities, people with access or functional needs, and those in underserved populations.

There are also six Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC’s) in the designated counties, which provide one-on-one assistance to survivors. More than 300 survivors and their families have spoken with specialists at a DRC. To find the closest center to you, visit DRC Locator.

How to Apply to FEMA

Federal disaster recovery funds may be available for eligible individuals in Boone, Calhoun, Clay, Harrison, and Kanawha counties who suffered damage from the Aug. 28-30, 2023, heavy rain event that caused landslides, mudslides, and flooding.

Residents who sustained storm-related property damage should register with FEMA. To do so, survivors can:

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov;

Download the FEMA mobile app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store; or

Call FEMA’s toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362, open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time with language translation available. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, provide FEMA with your number for that service when you apply.

Visit one of our Disaster Recovery Centers for a list of locations and more information visit the DRC Locator.

Impacted residents may be referred to SBA to request a low-interest disaster loan after you submit your FEMA application. Survivors are encouraged to go through the entire process, as this may open the door for additional resources for your recovery.

FEMA is working closely with the state of West Virginia and the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to support those residents in Boone, Calhoun, Clay, Kanawha, and Harrison counties who were impacted by the Aug. 2023 flooding. There are many partners involved, including local and state agencies, nonprofits, voluntary and faith-based organizations, and the private sector, to assist in survivor recovery.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4756 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.