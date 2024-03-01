Netzero a reality? - Sustainability dialogues by IICSR Group

IICSR Group Logo Christian Butzlaff, SAP Mariam Isapahani, CEO Sonali Bioplastic Group pic - Net Zero a reality? Group picture - Net Zero a reality?

Deliberations if Netzero can really be achieved by the corporates, government and individuals are conducted along with the initiatives to achieve the same.

To accelerate NetZero corporates are looking beyond carbon offsets and investing in climate tech solutions.This needs to be trickled down to individual investors and stock brokers to succeed the cause” — Harsha S, MD IICSR Group

ATHERTON, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Netzero, a global target to balance GHG emissions for keeping the temperature of the planet under 1.5 degrees by 2050 has been lately the target for most corporations and Government bodies. Netzero commitment has been made by more than 9,000 companies, over 1000 cities, more than 1000 educational institutions, and over 600 financial institutions have joined the Race to Zero, pledging to take rigorous, immediate action to halve global emissions by 2030.IICSR Group organized a discussion session on Netzero a reality? At the lastest Sustainability dialogues in Feb 2024 at Menlo college with the presence of Harsha Saxena, MD IICSR who initiated the discussions by defining Net Zero and the glimpses of what the future holds. The fellow panelist Mr. Christian Butzlaff, Chief Sustainability Solution Architect at SAP who shared about the initiatives taken by SAP to achieve Netzero wherein he stated that they are investing in climate tech innovations rather than carbon offsetting thus adhering to science based target initiatives. Mr Prakash Thakur, Impact Investor discussed the key indicators related to climate change, the impact investors look while making investment decisions and how much the start-ups are ready to incorporate the same. The panel was moderated by Anurupa Sharma, incoming CTO IICSR. The event was co-hosted by the Business and environment club at Menlo College under the leadership of Ian Brusewitz and Paul Breuer.The event was concluded with the discussion on Koren entrepreneurs by Manoj Fernando, Thinktomi and the journey entrepreneur Mariam Ispahani, CEO and Co founder and Sonali Bioplastics Pvt Ltd which converts plastic into fuel and 13 other valuable commodities thus excelling waste management in emerging countries.The discussions provoked thoughtful points deliberating on individual responsibility to achieve NetZero, incorporating the principles of Net Zero in upcoming start-ups for angel investors and VCs to fund and tackling waste management in emerging markets.The next session of Sustainability dialogues is on Sustainable supply chain management - IT, Pharma and Financial industries on Thursday 21st March 2024 3:00 pm PST at Menlo College. Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/iicsr-group-17456706513

