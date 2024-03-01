Time for Change Foundation’s 22nd Anniversary Awards Gala
Bobby Wagner to receive the Philanthropist of the Year AwardSAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Time for Change Foundation’s (TFCF) 22nd Anniversary Awards Gala will honor outstanding individuals and organizations that go above and beyond for our communities and continue to make a difference in the lives of others.
Bobby Wagner, a football player of the NFL, will be honored with the Philanthropist of the Year Award for his outstanding dedication as an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and investor. Born in Los Angeles and raised in Ontario, CA, Bobby Wagner was drafted 47th overall in the 2012 NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks. Quickly excelling on the field, Bobby won a Super Bowl in 2013, and throughout his career, has earned nine Pro-Bowl selections, six First-Team All-Pros, four- Second Team All-Pros, a 2010 NFL All-Decade Team, the Seattle Seahawks Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee (2x) and the Art Rooney Sportsmanship award. He currently leads all active players in total tackles.
Bobby’s passion to promote stroke education and assist stroke patients has led to a partnership with the American Heart & Stroke Association, as well as the creation of the Phenia Mae Fund in partnership with Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, Cedar Sinai, and Kaiser Permanente. Additionally, Bobby has worked closely with several organizations, such as the Boys and Girls Club of King County, Time for Change Foundation and HBCUs, to advocate for health and wellness, education, and child development.
“We appreciate the heart behind Bobby’s giving which is why we chose to honor him at this year’s gala,” said Vanessa Perez, Executive Director, “his support to his local community is helping single mothers provide a stable home for their children, that’s priceless!”
Other Award Honorees include:
Dawn Downs at Symbiosis with the Businesswoman of the Year Award, Laurena Bolden at San Manuel Band of Mission Indians with the Community Champion Award, Dr. Rita (Faridah) Ali from We 2 Matter with the Humanitarian Award, Rev. George Lamb at F.A.C.C.T with the Lifetime Achievement Award, Kellie Todd Griffin at CA Black Women's Collective with the Michelle Obama Courage Award, Pastor Craig Hadley from Paradox Church with the Nancy Varner Angel Award, and Rialto ROTC with the Ramos Family Spirit of Compassion Award.
Time for Change Foundation’s 22nd Anniversary Awards Gala will be held on Friday, April 19th, 2024, at the DoubleTree Hotel in Ontario, California at 6:00 p.m. PST. To support the work of Time for Change Foundation, you can become a sponsor, purchase an ad in the event program book, or purchase a Gala ticket.
To register for the event or to become a sponsor and increase your business’s visibility in the community, please visit our website at www.TimeForChangeFoundation.org, or contact Florence White at (909) 886-2994 or by email at fwhite@timeforchangefoundation.org.
Time for Change Foundation empowers disenfranchised, low-income individuals and families by building leadership through evidence-based programs and housing to create self-sufficiency and thriving communities. We accept all forms of donations. To see how you can help make a difference visit us on the web at www.TimeForChangeFoundation.org.
