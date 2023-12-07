San Bernardino's BBOP Center wins "Project of the Year"
BBOP High Tech Hub in San Bernardino Recognized as “Project of the Year” by National Organization of Minority Architects.
We are proud enough to brag about being the only business incubator and accelerator that offers opportunities for underserved minorities to bring their ideas into fruition.”SAN BERNARDINO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black and Brown Opportunities for Profit (BBOP) Center has been recognized with the esteemed "Project of the Year" award for design excellence by the National Organization of Minority Architects (NOMA), Southern California Chapter.
— Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Roberto Cordero
Receiving the “Project of the Year” award from NOMA is a testament to the BBOP Center’s commitment to excellence in design and its significant impact on the community. This recognition further solidifies the B-BOP’s position, which strongly believes that spaces and places are always predicated on quality structures that emanate the soul of a community and give life to the inhabitants of the spaces.
The BBOP Center, located in the heart of downtown San Bernardino, is an adaptive re-use project that transformed a blighted 1950s office building into a thriving 10,000 square-foot high-tech entrepreneur center. PBK Architects, led by the talented Mark Graham and his team, were eager to undertake this remarkable renovation. Capturing the vision set forth by the owners, it was their expertise and dedication that brought new life to the facility, providing an inspiring environment for women entrepreneurs in a community that has less than 2 percent access to immediate capital for investment.
“It’s been a pleasure working with Mark and his team on this amazing vision. It was imperative that we worked with someone we could trust, and who would take the necessary precautions to ensure we came out successful," said Vanessa Perez, CEO of the BBOP Center.
Since its inception, the BBOP Center has witnessed tremendous success, fostering a vibrant ecosystem of entrepreneurship, including being featured in Forbes, ABC Channel, and Fox 11 News, to name a few. Through its comprehensive programs and services, it has nurtured a community of talented individuals, enabling them to turn their ideas into reality. The center’s commitment targeting Capital, Information, Technology, and Networks has created a dynamic and supportive environment that propels women entrepreneurs towards success.
At the BBOP Center, we empower women entrepreneurs to make their business ideas a tangible reality through a comprehensive training and development program that equips them with real-life, up-to-date coursework to make it happen. We are proud enough to brag about being the only business incubator and accelerator that offers opportunities for underserved minorities to bring their ideas into fruition. Simply put, “We Make It Happen,” says the Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Roberto Cordero.
About Black and Brown Opportunities for Profit (BBOP) Center, a project of the Time for Change Foundation whose mission is to empower disenfranchised individuals and families by building leadership through evidence-based programs and housing designed to create self-sufficiency and thriving communities. Visit BBOPcenter.com.
About PBK Architects
PBK Architects is a renowned architectural firm known for its expertise in adaptive re-use projects. The firm’s dedication to design excellence and innovation has earned them the respect and trust of the communities in which they operate.
