Property Management Company Westward360 Acquires Crystal Lake Based Bluestone Management Services
Westward360 announced today that it has acquired the community association portfolio of Bluestone Management Services.
The Bluestone portfolio of community association clients will significantly increase our managed building footprint and increase the number of homes that we service.”WOODSTOCK, IL, USA, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westward360, a premier provider of real estate management services for community associations and rental property owners, announced today that it has acquired the community association portfolio of Bluestone Management Services, a residential property management company located in Crystal Lake, Illinois.
Both Westward360 and Bluestone specialize in the management of homeowner and community associations. Company leaders say homeowners will benefit from the merger thanks to increased efficiency, more back-office capacity, and enhanced technology. The acquired associations will begin operating under the Westward360 name effective March 01, 2024, and day-to-day operation is expected to continue as usual for its customers.
"This is a really exciting time for us. The Bluestone portfolio of community association clients located here in the northern suburbs of Chicago will significantly increase our managed building footprint and increase the number of homes that we service. Having an office in downtown Woodstock for many years, this acquisition shows our ongoing commitment to the local community in being the very best community association management company that is available." – Michelle Rodriguez, General Manager of Operations at Westward360.
Bluestone has been well regarded managing a diverse group of residential properties from condominiums to single family homes. The company has a 99% client retention rate, provides exceptional customer service and is a leader in the association market.
“We are excited to have Westward360 as a partner in the Far North Suburban market. We believe that due to the proximity of the Woodstock office, Westward will be able to provide the same personal service our clients have come to expect from us for the last 15 years. Westward360 is well known within our industry and they have the ability to provide our clients with enhanced services and innovation not previously available to the communities which we have served.” – Richard Virgl, Owner of Bluestone Management Services.
Besides Michelle Rodriguez, Westward360's leadership team includes: Brent Straitiff, CEO, Brawley Reishman, CTO; David Westveer, CFO; Ian Duni, CSO; Nathan Brown, CIO; and Travis Taylor, COO.
About Westward360
Real estate management is complex and ever-changing, and we're here to navigate it with you. That's why Westward360 offers an all-encompassing partnership. Managing, maintaining, buying, selling, renting and investing — we're here for all of it. For more information, visit westward360.com.
Brent Straitiff
Westward360
+1 800-901-5431
email us here