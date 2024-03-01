Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault / Interference with access to emergency services

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B2000900

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 03/01/2024 08:02 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Randolph, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / Interference with access to emergency services

ACCUSED: Michael R. Cantalupo

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/01/2024, at approximately 0802 hours, Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks received a report of a domestic assault incident that occurred at a residence on Crab Apple Rd in the town of Randolph. Troopers found probable cause to arrest Cantalupo for Domestic Assault and Interference with access to emergency services. Cantalupo was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange County Criminal Division on 03/04/2024 at 1230 hours to answer to the charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/04/2024 / 12:30 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED – N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.