Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault / Interference with access to emergency services
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2000900
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 03/01/2024 08:02 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Randolph, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / Interference with access to emergency services
ACCUSED: Michael R. Cantalupo
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/01/2024, at approximately 0802 hours, Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks received a report of a domestic assault incident that occurred at a residence on Crab Apple Rd in the town of Randolph. Troopers found probable cause to arrest Cantalupo for Domestic Assault and Interference with access to emergency services. Cantalupo was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange County Criminal Division on 03/04/2024 at 1230 hours to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/04/2024 / 12:30 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED – N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.