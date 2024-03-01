What security assistance can MPs receive and how is it funded?

Security assistance for MPs is broadly divided into two categories: ‘routine’ security (measures that are advised for all MPs) and ‘enhanced’ or ‘further’ security measures (which may be recommended by the police to some MPs depending on their individual circumstances).

Until April 2023, both forms of security measures were funded by the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA), which sets and regulates the payment of MPs’ pay, pensions and business costs. Both routine and further security measures were funded via IPSA’s security assistance budget.

Following changes to how MPs’ security is managed, since April 2023 routine security measures have been funded via the accommodation and office cost expenses that MPs can claim from IPSA, while further security measures are paid for by the House of Commons.

How much does security assistance for MPs cost?

The best data series on the cost of MPs’ security is from IPSA’s security assistance budget, which existed until April 2023 and paid for routine and further security measures.

In 2022-23, the last financial year in which all security assistance was paid for out of IPSA’s security assistance budget, spending was £3.3m. This was slightly lower than in the two previous financial years (£4.4m in both 2021-22 and 2020-21), but still over 80 times as high as in 2010/11.

Since early 2016, a number of factors have combined to significantly increase the cost of MPs’ security. At the beginning of 2016, and following threats made to MPs in the wake of parliamentary debates over British military action in Syria, the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) recommended that all MPs adopt a package of security measures.

As MPs began to adopt these measures, several tragic events highlighted the very real threats they faced: the murder of Jo Cox MP in June 2016, then in March 2017 a terrorist attack killed six people outside the Houses of Parliament, including PC Keith Palmer, a police officer on duty. In light of these events, and earlier recommendations made by the NPCC on MPs’ security, spending increased significantly. In the 2017/18 financial year, a total of £4.2m was spent on providing additional security assistance to MPs. This was a more than 60% increase on the £2.6m spent in 2016/17 – and over £4m above the £171,000 spent in 2015/16.

Although costs have varied since 2015/16, they have remained far higher than before, highlighting the much greater concerns about security.

What funding did the government announce in February 2024?

On 28 February 2024, the government announced a £31m package of measures designed to boost MPs’ security as well as protect democratic processes more broadly.

The government has said that this money will be used to ensure that all elected representatives (and candidates seeking election) will have a named contact in the police to discuss security matters with, as well as expand some of the additional security support available to MPs. Some of this money—although it is not known exactly how much—will be spent through parliament.