Maine DOE Update – March 1, 2024

Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs provide Maine students with hands-on experiences in programs like culinary arts, welding, auto, law enforcement, early childhood education, and so much more. On this month’s What Holds Us Together podcast, Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin talks with three CTE leaders about this engaging learning pathway, Randy Crockett from Oxford Hills Technical School, Bobby Deetjen from Mid-Coast School of Technology, and Bill Tracy from Hancock County Technical Center. They share how CTEs help students build the skills, knowledge, and real-world experiences they need to thrive. | More

We know that Maine schools are doing amazing things to cultivate the social and emotional learning of all of their students and we want to share that collective success with the nation. With that in mind, this year we are asking you to participate in this national effort by sharing your SEL highlights during the school year and beyond and/or share your school’s 2024 SEL Day activities and initiatives by filling out this form. | More

On April 8th, a scientific phenomenon that hasn’t occurred since 1963 will darken the skies. A total solar eclipse will pass over central and northern Maine! To support educators across the state, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) has created a website with solar eclipse resources for the classroom. Don’t be left in the dark; check out these engaging Maine DOE resources for this exciting celestial event. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) joined Maine environmental education organizations at the State House’s Hall of Flags in celebration of outdoor learning and the release of the 2022 Census of Community-Based Outdoor and Environmental Learning. | More

Information about the Alternative Education Association of Maine’s Spring Conference is now available. The theme of this year’s conference is Better Understanding the Alternative Education Learner. | More

Emma Koch is currently in her senior year at Mountain Valley High School in Rumford, Maine, and in her second year at Region 9 School of Applied Technology where she participates in the metal trades program. The two-year program combines the hands-on use of machine tools and equipment with different types of welding and fabrication of metals through lab exercises and a variety of projects. | More

Hancock County Technical Center (HCTC) opened its doors to the Maine Department of Education (DOE) on Valentine’s Day to provide a glimpse of what a day looks like within its walls. Upon arrival, the smell of baked scallops drifted down the hallway from the culinary program at work preparing a special meal for staff. The office was buzzing with the anticipation of another day of learning, with students and staff discussing college plans, transportation routes, and what they are looking forward to as the season changes. | More

When Ridge View Community School (RVCS) in Dexter, Maine, utilized Emergency Relief Funds to establish an extended-day enrichment program for students in grades 3-8, they couldn’t anticipate the immediate positive impact it would bring. | More

Danica Wooster has taught the Auto Collision program at the Mid-Coast School of Technology (MCST) for the last 13 years. The program offers a diverse look into the automotive collision industry, including working with the most up-to-date tools and equipment and learning skills in welding, paint preparation, dent repair, and detailing. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is accepting applications from individuals interested in learning more about the competitive grant process. Selected applicants will be trained to serve as peer reviewers who assist the Maine DOE in reviewing, assessing, and scoring competitive grant proposals for the 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) Program. | More

Since 2018, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) has adapted and piloted open-source instructional programs for early elementary grades based on the Boston Public School’s evidence-based Focus Curricula. Pre-K for ME was launched in 2019, K for ME was launched in 2021, and 1st Grade for ME was launched in 2023. 2nd Grade for ME is being piloted in Maine classrooms next year and will be made available for the 2025-2026 school year. | More

The Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Early Learning Team and Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Office of Child and Family Services, in partnership with The Maine Resilience Building Network, are excited to announce a professional learning opportunity for childcare and public-school educators working with children from birth to 8 years old. | More

The Maine Department of Education DOE’s MOOSE and Interdisciplinary Instruction teams are hosting a FREE virtual workshop day with John Spencer, Katie Novak, and Lynn Cuccaro on March 28th. This day-long workshop features morning keynotes from all three speakers and your choice of a two-hour afternoon breakout session with either John, Katie, or Lynn. | More

Want to learn more about assistive technology use in the classroom to benefit all learners? Recent guidance on the myths and facts surrounding assistive technology was released from the federal government which supports reducing barriers that often lead to a lack of utilization of AT. This webinar, hosted by Maine CITE and the Maine Department of Education’s Office of Special Services & Inclusive Education, will guide educators, administrators, and ed techs through the latest AT information and provide insights on moving toward a more inclusive education environment. | More

