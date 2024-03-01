Reconomy opens RecoTek: new tech hub in Bucharest, Romania
RecoTek in Bucharest will help North American Reconomy brand Reverse Logistics Group (RLG) advance its mission to enable a more circular economy.US, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reconomy, the international circular economy specialist, is delighted to announce the next step in its growth strategy with the launch of RecoTek – its new technology hub in Bucharest, Romania.
Reconomy is a pioneer in Greentech, providing platforms and processes for deposit return systems, reverse vending, packaging and electrical compliance and recycling as well as product reuse and return on an international scale for the world’s largest brands.
As Reverse Logistic Group (RLG) expands US and Canadian operations within the packaging data management and EPR compliance space, the RecoTek hub will provide key support in responsive design and efficient technical expertise.
Reconomy is aligning its technology function with its wider strategic objectives as it transitions to a centrally led technology operating model underpinned by RecoTek, supporting all of its brands following a period of rapid growth including numerous acquisitions.
Investment in the technology talent & infrastructure of the business will allow Reconomy to in-source and centralize its technology operations, accelerating product development, continuously improving its platforms and services and removing costly outsourced contract providers.
Reconomy is focused on a strategy of technology-enablement, dynamic and accurate data for its global customer-base, and dedicated service propositions for a broad range of industries. Building out its technology capabilities will support its purpose of offering comprehensive solutions to leading brands across the world that want to adopt circular economy approaches and improve their ESG outcomes.
Members of the Reconomy executive team including Chief Executive Guy Wakeley & Chief Information Officer Jody Fullman joined RecoTek General Manager, Mariana Sbarcea to open the site on Tuesday 6 February. Local representatives and partners joined RecoTek colleagues for a tour of the site and received a presentation on Reconomy’s exciting growth plans.
Bucharest is an established and growing epicenter of technology with a young, diverse and highly-technical talent pool. Reconomy envisions employing up to 150 people at the RecoTek site, which is located at the Platinum-certified Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Business Garden campus.
Jody Fullman, Chief Information Officer at Reconomy, said: “We are delighted to establish RecoTek in Bucharest, a thriving city of innovation and talent. RecoTek will allow us to expand our digital infrastructure, align our technology strategy with Reconomy’s strategic objectives and support our brands in offering market-leading products to customers. It represents an exciting inflection point for Reconomy following a period of rapid organic and acquisitive expansion, as we centralize our mission-critical technology function to catalyze the next phase of our growth journey.”
Guy Wakeley, Chief Executive at Reconomy, commented: “Centralizing our technology capability and insourcing operations is critical to consolidate our expansion to-date while setting the foundations for further international growth. Technology and data are crucial to accelerating the transition to a circular economy, so by relentlessly focusing on building our capabilities we can continue to drive positive change and deliver fantastic solutions to our customers. We extend a warm welcome to our new colleagues based in Romania and look forward to their contributions to our ongoing success.”
RecoTek General Manager, Mariana Sbarcea, added: “Bucharest is a hugely exciting base of global technology talent and I am excited to be leading this brilliant operation and facility for such an innovative, international-facing and sustainability driven business. Bringing Reconomy’s existing tech capabilities under one roof will help the business realize its vast potential and help more customers achieve their sustainability objectives.”
Alina Ciocoiu, General Manager, and Andreea Ciocoiu, Managing Partner at Avalon Comp, which provides legal support services from its HQ in Bucharest, said: “We are proud, as a strategic partner of Reconomy, to join in celebrating the launch of RecoTek. It has been an amazing day and we are excited to see RecoTek grow and build a successful future here in Bucharest.”
