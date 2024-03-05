360 TALENT AVENUE RANKS NO. 4 ON INC. 5000 REGIONALS: ROCKY MOUNTAIN
360 Talent Avenue (360), announced today that it has been ranked as No. 4 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Rocky Mountain list for Fastest-Growing Private Companies.
We are incredibly honored and proud to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in America”HENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 1,418%, 360 Talent Avenue Ranks No. 4 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Rocky Mountain Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Rocky Mountain list had an average growth rate of 122.44%.
Inc. magazine today revealed that 360 Talent Avenue is No. 4 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Rocky Mountain list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Rocky Mountain private companies, based in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, Utah, and Colorado. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Rocky Mountain economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses.
“We are incredibly honored and proud to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in America by making it onto the prestigious Inc. 5000 Regionals: Rocky Mountain list. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as the unwavering support of our customers and partners. It is a true reflection of our commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction,” said Lacey Menchen, CEO at 360 Talent Avenue.
The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Rocky Mountain region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 72 private companies had an average growth rate of 122.44 percent; by 2023, they’d also added 3,838 jobs and $1.7 billion to the region’s economy.
Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Rocky Mountain, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/RockyMountain. You’ll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.
“The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who’s Who of private companies. They’re energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they’ll be impacting things for a while,” said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.
About 360 Talent Avenue
360 Talent Avenue, a certified Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB), helps businesses transform their recruiting process through innovative, data-driven talent acquisition solutions that empower them to hire swiftly and efficiently. The 360 solution suite offers comprehensive recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) for high-volume hiring, specialized search for unique, hard-to-fill positions, recruitment consulting for a tailored approach, and Payrolling Services as an add-on solution for new hires. Recruit better.®
