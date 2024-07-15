EMPOWERED HOSTED BY MEG RYAN TO FEATURE 360 TALENT AVENUE IN UPCOMING EPISODE
360 Talent Avenue, a leader in innovative talent acquisition, is excited to announce its feature in the latest episode of acclaimed documentary series EmpoweredUNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 360 Talent Avenue, a leader in innovative talent acquisition, is excited to announce its feature in the latest episode of the acclaimed documentary series Empowered, hosted by the renowned actor Meg Ryan. This episode begins airing this week and delves into the transformative landscape of hiring and its significant impact on the modern workforce.
Driving Transformative Change in an Evolving Industry
“We are navigating a new era in hiring,” said Lacey Menchen, Founder and CEO of 360 Talent Avenue. “With the changing dynamics of the talent pool and various influencing factors, finding the right talent has never been more critical. We are honored that Empowered has recognized our innovative approach and invited us to share our story on a national stage.”
Menchen continued, "At 360 Talent Avenue, we constantly challenge the status quo in talent acquisition, offering innovative solutions that cater to the dynamic requirements of businesses nationwide. We are thrilled to highlight how our blend of data-driven strategies and human-centered techniques, alongside cutting-edge technology, is revolutionizing recruitment for employers and job seekers alike."
Synergized Efforts for Widespread Industry Influence
The Empowered episode will delve into groundbreaking advancements and innovations that are reshaping the recruitment industry. Emphasizing the pivotal role of technology in enhancing recruitment practices and achieving better outcomes, viewers will gain valuable insights into how 360 Talent Avenue is leading the way in adopting cutting-edge methods to identify and recruit top-tier talent for its clients.
Through partnering with 360 Talent Avenue, the show seeks to provide a thorough and insightful exploration of the present landscape of recruitment, offering valuable knowledge and inspiration to both businesses and individuals.
Mark Your Calendar
Be sure to catch Empowered’s upcoming episode featuring 360 Talent Avenue and join us as we explore the exciting future of recruitment. Tune in to gain invaluable insights that will empower you to thrive in today's dynamic job market.
Empowered’s new episode begins airing on July 15, 2024. Learn more about 360 Talent Avenue's innovative solutions by visiting https://360talentavenue.com/360-solutions/.
To view the segment, visit 360 Talent Avenue (empoweredprogram.com)
About Empowered
Empowered is an esteemed television series that delves into transformative stories that shape our global society. With a commitment to impactful education and innovative storytelling, Empowered highlights crucial topics affecting consumers worldwide, aiming to foster connections, inspire innovations, and provoke meaningful conversations. Supported by a seasoned creative team and advanced filming techniques, each episode of Empowered offers a fresh perspective on vital narratives, providing audiences with fresh insights into the future of society and fostering a deeper understanding of our dynamic world.
About 360 Talent Avenue
360 Talent Avenue, a certified Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB), helps businesses transform their recruiting process through innovative, data-driven talent acquisition solutions that empower them to hire swiftly and efficiently. The 360 solution suite encompasses extensive Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) for high volume hiring needs, Direct Placement Specialized Searches for hard-to-fill open positions, Payrolling (Employer of Record) Services for administration of employee benefits, payroll, compliance monitoring, and workers’ compensation and Recruitment Consulting
for a more personalized strategy. Recruit better®.
