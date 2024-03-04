Fajita Pete’s Set to Open First of Five Chicago Locations
Fajita Pete’s has perfected the art of fresh and delicious Tex-Mex cuisine, and we are excited to bring this fresh-off-the-grill catering and delivery concept to the Chicago market.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning restaurant chain Fajita Pete’s is set to open their first of five locations in the Greater Chicago area today. The restaurant will be in the Village of Wilmette at 3207 Lake Avenue and will bring Fajita Pete’s current unit count to 30 across three states.
— Teddy Wyder
Fajita Pete’s franchisees, husband and wife Teddy Wyder and Veronica Rivero, will lead the efforts to develop the Chicago market. Wyder holds an MBA from the University of Minnesota and has nearly two decades of experience in manufacturing, finance, sales, and operations. Rivero is a University of Notre Dame graduate with a background in sales and marketing, most recently working at LinkedIn. She is also a founding member of the Chicago Chapter of The Latinista, a professional organization that helps provide women with the right tools and resources to advance their careers.
“Fajita Pete’s has perfected the art of fresh and delicious Tex-Mex cuisine, and we are excited to bring this fresh-off-the-grill catering and delivery concept to the Chicago market,” said Wyder. “The family-friendly flavors and convenience that Fajita Pete’s offers will be a wonderful addition to the Chicagoland area. Teddy and I could not be more thrilled to open our flagship location in Wilmette and become a staple in the community over the coming years,” Rivero added.
“Chicago has density, diversity, and is vibrant. It is a great mix of the ingredients that have made Fajita Pete’s successful across our current markets,” said Pedro “Pete” Mora, founder of Fajita Pete’s. “We look forward to supporting Teddy and Veronica as they develop this new region, and are so grateful that they are the ones who are leading the charge.”
Since its inception, Fajita Pete’s has focused almost exclusively on Tex-Mex takeout, delivery, and catering. Known for its simple menu of fresh, handmade Tex-Mex favorites, Fajita Pete’s offerings feature made-to-order flame-grilled beef, chicken, shrimp, and veggie fajitas, fresh tortillas and flautas, and made-from-scratch sides including rice, beans, and queso. Hours for the Fajita Pete’s Wilmette location will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Fajita Pete’s is anticipating a watershed year in 2024 with scheduled openings in Pittsburgh and Puerto Rico alongside openings in other strategic Texas markets.
About Fajita Pete’s
Fajita Pete's is a Houston-based "fresh off the grill" fajita concept focused on a simple menu with premium-quality, handmade menu items. Founder Pete Mora envisioned a better way to serve guests by focusing on catering, delivery and takeout, a model that has proven successful since 2008. Fajita Pete's earned a spot on QSR Magazine's 40/40 List: America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals, the 2022 Fast Casual Movers and Shakers List, QSR's Best Franchise Deals for 2021, and was twice awarded first place at Houston's Fajita Festival. Fajita Pete's currently has 30 locations with 62 more locations awarded. For more information, visit franchisefajitapetes.com and follow Fajita Pete’s on social media for the latest news and announcements.
SUZI PROKELL
Prokell Publicity, Inc.
+1 817-771-1423
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram