Illinois EPA Announces Grant Opportunity to Fund Energy Efficiency Assessments in Areas of Environmental Justice Concern

ILLINOIS, March 1 - SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Director John J. Kim today announced the Energy Efficiency Assessment Grant Program, with up to $500,000 in total funding available to public housing authorities, units of local governments (municipalities, counties, or townships) or nonprofit organizations for energy efficiency assessments at single family or duplex properties. The Energy Efficiency Assessment Program will focus on properties serving residents receiving housing assistance and located in areas of environmental justice concern. A Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) has been posted to the Illinois EPA website





Energy efficiency assessments are an effective benchmarking tool to reduce utility bills, improve building performance, and create climate resiliency in communities. Under this program, a professional energy assessor or auditor will evaluate a residence to find where energy usage is operating inefficiently and identify opportunities for energy savings. Eligible entities can then apply to the Illinois EPA's Energy Efficiency Trust Fund Grant Program to pay for the recommended upgrades and technologies to reduce energy consumption.





"Illinois EPA continues to prioritize funding opportunities for communities that have been disproportionately impacted by pollution and underinvestment," said Director Kim. "Recipients of these energy efficiency assessments will be able to improve their usage practices and strategically invest in upgrades that lower utility bills."









The Illinois EPA Office of Energy seeks to achieve energy equality and climate resilience by investing U.S. Department of Energy State Energy Program funds in projects across Illinois. For more information about this grant program and other Office of Energy efforts to increase energy efficiency and resiliency please visit https://epa.illinois.gov/topics/energy.html



