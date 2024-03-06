BigScoots Delivers Greater Client Control over Cloudflare Enterprise for WordPress Hosting Services
BigScoots has introduced new settings within its WPO client portal that give clients greater control over Cloudflare Enterprise for WordPress hosting services.
When we learned that access to Cloudflare Enterprise settings was important to clients and that it is not readily available from other hosting providers, we knew we had to lead the way and build this.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BigScoots, a site-specific, fully managed WordPress hosting provider, announced the introduction of new Cloudflare Enterprise controls within its WordPress Optimized (WPO) Client Portal. This gives clients the option of greater individual control and easier management over their Cloudflare Enterprise settings, such as CDN caching, web application firewall (WAF), minification, speed optimization, and security services.
In 2023, BigScoots introduced WordPress speed optimization services for its Managed WordPress clients that included an upgrade to Cloudflare Enterprise for increased performance advantages. BigScoots quickly recognized a desire from clients to access to adjust their own Cloudflare Enterprise account settings, which prompted the BigScoots WordPress engineers to add these new settings.
“Our team is incredibly focused on feedback from clients and partners when it comes to the usability and the feature sets of our platform,” stated Saumya Majumder, Lead Software Development Engineer at BigScoots. “When we learned that access to Cloudflare Enterprise settings was important to clients and that it is not readily available from other hosting providers, we knew we had to lead the way and build this.”
Enterprise Cloudflare WordPress Hosting Settings that Clients Can Control
The new Enterprise Settings allow clients to quickly and easily make preferred adjustments to their Cloudflare Enterprise self-sufficiently, without the need for BigScoots support. Some of these options include:
- Content Delivery Network (CDN) Cache: CDN page caching is one of the key pillars of site performance because it supports the transfer of internet content, including HTML pages, JavaScript files, style sheets, images, and videos. The Enterprise Settings page allows clients to customize their settings around CDN Page Caching, Cache by Device Type, or even Cache by Country.
- Minification: Minification removes all unnecessary characters from JavaScript source code without altering its functionality. The Enterprise Settings page gives the client the ability to choose their settings around HTML, CSS, and JavaScript Minification, Early Hints, Smart Image Loading, and many other options.
- Security - The Enterprise Settings page gives the client the ability to choose their settings around WAF additions, Security Sensitivity, Email Obfuscation, and more.
For a full walk through of the new Enterprise Settings built into the WPO Client Portal, watch the Cloudflare Enterprise Settings video tutorial included in this announcement. To learn more about the additional advantages of the BigScoots WPO Client Portal, visit the WPO Portal blog.
About BigScoots
BigScoots is a site-specific managed WordPress hosting provider that uniquely supports scalable Enterprise, and WooCommerce by owning and operating its hardware infrastructure. Our always-available live chat and support responses within ~90 seconds and site-specific management have redefined industry support and service expectations. With over 10,000+ customers, nearly 15 years of 5-star reviews, and consistent Top Quartile Net Promoter Scores (NPS), BigScoots is the first choice for organizations searching for a true hosting partner.
