Collaborative Professionals of Washington Featured on The Respectful Divorce Podcast
Tim Peterson, Leslie Blankman, and Jennie Bouska recently joined The Respectful Divorce Podcast, to discuss the ins and outs of Collaborative Divorce.WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington-based divorce professionals Tim Peterson, Leslie Blankman, and Jennie Bouska recently joined Tim Crouch, host of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, to discuss the ins and outs of Collaborative Divorce. Each guest represents the perspectives of some of the professionals typically involved in a Collaborative Divorce – Peterson is a neutral mental health specialist, Blankman is an attorney, and Bouska is a neutral divorce financial specialist. In this episode, they explain their specific roles in a Collaborative Divorce and how their combined efforts help create a desirable divorce outcome for clients.
“The Collaborative process brings the process into your own space outside of the litigation system,” said Blankman, a former president of the Collaborative Professionals of Washington. "so you're not in court discussing things publicly, you’re in a safe space, and we have respectful conversations.”
As members of Collaborative Professionals of Washington, the guests are passionate about revolutionizing the way people divorce, inspired by their own experiences witnessing the adverse impacts litigation has on clients, including their own families.
Collaborative Professionals of Washington is a group of independent attorneys, mental health specialists, and financial professionals dedicated to raising awareness about Collaborative Divorce as a better way to untie the knot. From March 4-8, both attorneys, along with hundreds of divorce professionals, will provide free 30-minute divorce consultations as part of Divorce With Respect Week™ 2024, a growing national initiative to promote Collaborative Divorce as a better way to untie the knot.
To listen to this and all other episodes of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, visit www.therespectfuldivorcepodcast.com. The Respectful Divorce Podcast provides advice from divorce professionals nationwide on better ways to untie the knot.
To learn more about Divorce With Respect Week™, visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com
To contact podcast host Tim Crouch, email tim@thecrouchgroup.com.
