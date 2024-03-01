DSS Charges Dillon County Woman with Food Stamp Fraud

March 1, 2024- On February 28, 2024, Special Agents with the South Carolina Department of Social Services, Office of Inspector General, arrested a Dillon County woman in connection with fraudulently receiving $29,797 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Jamie Prevatte, age 39, was charged with one count of Fraudulent Acquisition or Use of Food Stamps valued $10,000 or more. Prevatte was booked at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the Fourth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office. The related warrant can be found here. here

The South Carolina Department of Social Services, Office of Inspector General, is dedicated to eradicating fraud, waste, abuse, and misconduct in programs administered by the agency. Reports of fraud can be made to the South Carolina Department of Social Services, Office of Inspector General, at https://dss.sc.gov/about/fraud/ or call 1-800-694-8518.

THE INDIVIDUAL NAMED IN THIS CRIMINAL MATTER IS PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL TRIED AND FOUND GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW.

