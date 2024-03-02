Tickets on sale now for 2024 Symphony in the Flint Hills Signature Event
Performance by the Kansas City Symphony during the 2023 Symphony in the Flint Hills Signature Event.
The Symphony in the Flint Hills is thrilled to welcome Katharine McPhee as this year's guest artist performing with the Kansas City Symphony.
2024 Signature Event set for Saturday, June 8 at Red Ranch in Greenwood County, KSCOTTONWOOD FALLS, KANSAS, UNITED STATE, March 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tickets are on sale now for the 2024 Symphony in the Flint Hills Signature Event that will take place on Saturday, June 8, at Red Ranch in Greenwood County. Tickets can be purchased online at symphonyintheflinthills.org or by calling 620-273-8955.
This year, Symphony in the Flint Hills is excited to welcome Katharine McPhee as the guest vocalist performing with the Kansas City Symphony. McPhee became a household name in 2006 during Season 5 of AMERICAN IDOL. Since then, she's starred in multiple shows on television, film, and Broadway, and performed to sold-out crowds around the world. Her recordings have topped charts in multiple genres, including pop, jazz, and adult contemporary.
"It's a rare opportunity to experience the Flint Hills landscape on privately owned property while listening to the Kansas City Symphony and the dynamic voice of Katharine McPhee," said Mike Collinge, Board Chair of Symphony in the Flint Hills
The Symphony in the Flint Hills Signature Event is an annual gathering celebrating music, art, and the ecology of the Flint Hills that moves to a different site each year. Gates will open at 1 p.m., with the afternoon featuring a range of experiences including covered wagon rides, roping with the outriders, guided prairie walks, inspirational talks and more. The evening will culminate with a concert by the Kansas City Symphony and Katharine McPhee, followed by a Flint Hills sunset, powwow dancers, stargazing and more.
“We are excited to bring our 19th annual Signature Event to Greenwood County, and we thank the Evans Family for graciously offering the Red Ranch with its rolling hills and wide-open spaces as the location,” said Kelly Tastove, Operations Manager & Donor Relations Manager for Symphony in the Flint Hills.
The event's Major Presenting Sponsor, BNSF Railway, returns this year to continue their support and dedication to the organization.
Early bird pricing is $95 for adults plus taxes and fees and $50 for children (12 and under) plus taxes and fees. Starting April 15, ticket prices will increase to $110 for adults and $50 for children, plus taxes and fees.
For more information about Symphony in the Flint Hills and the Signature Event, visit symphonyintheflinthills.org.
Download images for media use: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1cvQ0CddbzrSh4jXTqYdj2c9wVWYV1RWw?usp=sharing
###
About Symphony in the Flint Hills, Inc.: The mission of Symphony in the Flint Hills, Inc. is to heighten appreciation and knowledge of the Flint Hills tallgrass prairie. The organization envisions a future where its efforts inspire people to strengthen the Flint Hills by sustaining the region’s unique culture and landscape. The organization’s Signature Event debuted in June 2006 and moves each year to a different site in the Flint Hills. To learn more, visit www.symphonyintheflinthills.org, “like” Symphony in the Flint Hills on Facebook, and follow official_sfh on Instagram.
Chelsey Dawson
+1 620-474-0737
chelsey@bowercomm.com
BowerComm
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube