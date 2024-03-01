NEWHD MEDIA LAUNCHES 'Z-GR! RADIO', A PIONEERING SHOW TO SPOTLIGHT EMERGING ARTISTS
NEWHD Media is thrilled to unveil 'Z-GR! Radio', a groundbreaking weekly radio show dedicated to showcasing emerging artists across diverse music genres.
When I heard the pilot episode of Z-GR! Radio, I immediately recognized its potential to transform the synth-pop genre. It underscored the need for a robust platform to support these artists.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEWHD Media is thrilled to unveil 'Z-GR! Radio', a groundbreaking weekly radio show dedicated to showcasing the brightest emerging artists across diverse music genres. Premiering on March 1st, the show will air on NEWHD Los Angeles at 7 PM PST and will enjoy a re-broadcast on its sister station, NEWHD New York, the following evening at 9 PM EST.
— Zach Martin, NEWHD Founder
Scot Apathy, front man of the electronic rock outfit Zero-G Racetrack and the creative mind behind the 'Floating Around the Racetrack!' playlist, will host the show. Apathy's deep connection with the music scene, coupled with his firsthand experience of the challenges new artists face, positions him uniquely to lead 'Z-GR! Radio'. His initiative in using social media platforms to promote and connect with early-stage artists has already made significant waves.
Reflecting on the journey from playlist curator to radio show host, Apathy shares, "Our first single’s release showed us the stark need for artist feedback and community support. 'Z-GR! Radio' is our next step in building that supportive ecosystem for artists who are just starting out."
Zach Martin, the visionary founder of NEWHD Media, expressed his enthusiasm for the new show, "When I heard the pilot episode of Z-GR! Radio, I immediately recognized its potential to transform the synth-pop genre. It underscored the need for a robust platform to support these artists. At NEWHD and through our partnership with Sophia's Mission, we believe in the power of music to heal and unite. 'Z-GR! Radio' is a testament to our commitment to creating a better world for the people we serve."
'Z-GR! Radio' is more than just a platform for music discovery; it is a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of collaboration and support in the arts community. NEWHD Media and Sophia's Mission continue their dedication to inclusivity and the provision of opportunities within the media industry for autistic individuals, those with disabilities, and veterans. This show embodies their mission to entertain, support, and promote the talents of emerging artists, making the music industry a more accessible and nurturing space for all.
About NEWHD Media:
NEWHD Media, founded by Zach Martin, is an innovator in the streaming radio sector, committed to inclusivity and creating employment opportunities for individuals on the autistic spectrum, those with disabilities, and veterans. With a diverse array of dynamic radio stations, NEWHD Media leverages music as a catalyst for social engagement and community building. For more details, please visit NEWHD Media and Sophia's Mission. Information on Zero-G Racetrack can be found here. Contact: contact@newhdmedia.com
Zach Martin
NEWHD MEDIA
+15515742169 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter