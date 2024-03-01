AGO Celebrates Women’s History Month

March 1, 2024

March is Women’s History Month when Americans celebrate women’s achievements and ongoing contributions to our society. Women have played a key role throughout Utah’s complicated and exciting history.

As such, the Utah Attorney General’s Office is proud to recognize the many talented and dedicated women who serve and have contributed to our great state. From athletes and journalists to prosecutors and political leaders, women play a vital role in making significant and lasting impacts.

This month, we invite you to recognize the inspiring stories of women who have made a difference.

Explore the Utah Women’s History Initiative to discover all the contributions of Utah women and hear from Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson about what we can learn from Utah women’s history.

Read more about Women’s History Month here.